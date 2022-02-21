The Guard wins Ascent 13-0 against 100T to secure 2-0 start to 2022 VCT NA Challengers 1
By Scott Robertson
dotesports.com
4 days ago
After splitting a couple of shaky maps to start the series, The Guard punctuated their victory against 100 Thieves with a flawless showing on Ascent. The Guard’s 13-0 win on map three secures the newly formed roster a 2-0 record so far in 2022 VCT NA Challengers One main...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
Deshaun Watson has been in a holding pattern since he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women last year. The Houston Texans star still wants a trade, but teams have been hesitant due to the lack of clarity with his legal situation. That should change when prosecutors complete their investigation.
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022. Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (13-11, 13-9 SAC) earned a pivotal South Atlantic Conference victory against the Catawba Indians (9-13, 8-12 SAC), 76-64, on Wednesday in Eleazer Arena. “Other than the first four minutes defensively, I thought, collectively, it was as good of a performance...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
Just over a month ago, the Chicago Bears uprooted their front office by firing both GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy remains unemployed. Pace, on the other hand, landed a job back in the NFL on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have hired Pace, the Bears’ former...
