ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Point Bonita Lighthouse Reopens to Public After Pandemic Closure

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yw3j3_0eKLbkZd00

SAUSALITO (KPIX) — One of the Bay Area’s most beautiful attractions reopened after nearly two years. The Point Bonita Lighthouse resumed tours Sunday and visitors said it felt like a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

For the first time since March 2020, members of the public entered the tunnel connecting Point Bonita on the Marin Headlands to the rest of the world. From there, the remainder of the walk feels like a trip back in time to 1877 when the lighthouse found a home at its lonely, rocky outpost — a welcome sight to mariners seeking the protection of San Francisco Bay.

Andrew Michael said he’s visited the area from time to time, wondering when it might reopen.

“When I first came, the light wasn’t on and I was so irritated,” he said. “It’s like an old lost brother or something wasn’t there.”

The lighthouse kept operating during the pandemic but the public was kept away. It reopened Sunday without a lot of fanfare so most of the visitors had no idea they were the first ones to see it in a very long time.

“I didn’t know that there was a lighthouse out here,” said visitor Jameson Hendler. “But we were just out riding and exploring and saw ‘Point Bonita Lighthouse’ and, like, ‘let’s go check this out!'”

It was no accident for the Cervantes family who live in the Central Valley. They’ve been exploring the Bay Area during the outbreak.

“We started going on a bunch of trails when the pandemic hit,” Monica Cervantes said. “We’ve been kind of traveling around the coastal area, looking for trails and we had seen this. This has been on our list for a while but it’s been closed so we finally got a chance to come out here.”

Her 8-year-old daughter Addison said having huge waves crash on rocks beneath her isn’t something she sees at her home near Fresno.

“You can feel the wind and it feels like you’re on a boat,” Addison said. “It feels nice and fresh out here and it’s very pretty.”

The lighthouse itself is a bit odd as a tourist attraction. There’s one small building with a few old photos but the beacon light upstairs is off limits so a tour of the place only takes about 10 minutes. Those who see it say the lighthouse really isn’t the star of the show.

“The thrill of being here is just the location of where it’s at and the beauty of everything you can see out here,” said Frankie Cervantes. “I mean, the waves, the mountains, the Golden Gate Bridge and so — it’s just awesome.”

“It’s such an incredible location,” said Monica Goerss. “I mean, just walking over that bridge and seeing the water coming together with the rocks…it’s just a very exciting and very dynamic place.”

For nearly 150 years, the Point Bonita lighthouse has stood as a beacon of hope, welcoming sailors safely back from stormy seas. Sunday, it did the same thing for people weary of navigating another kind of storm.

“Today’s just a good day. I’ve been smiling all day,” said visitor Tara Longnecker. “It’s just good to be out around people again, you know? You don’t think you miss it until you do stuff again.”

Self-guided tours of the lighthouse are available first-come / first-served on Sundays and Mondays only from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Town on the Sonoma Coast Now Has a Waterfront Ranch With Some of the Most Beautiful Views in the Country

Along Northern California's wandering Highway 1, a nostalgic wayfinder signals, in can't-miss-it oversize Helvetica font, the turn-off for the newly transformed Sea Ranch Lodge. Crested atop a 53-acre rolling meadow that softly descends to the jagged coastal shelf these parts are famous for, the 1964 building was recently restored by Seattle-based architecture studio Mithun. The resort in Sea Ranch, California reopened to the public last fall after a lengthy closure.
SEA RANCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Sausalito, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Bonita, CA
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Kpix
Saurabh

The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

These are the least educated counties in California

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Historic Sherman Oaks Mexican Restaurant Casa Vega Gets James Beard Recognition

One of Los Angeles’s most beloved restaurants was given an America’s classic restaurants designation by the James Beard Foundation this week. The 65-year-old Casa Vega received the honor, which recognizes longstanding independent or family-owned restaurants, alongside five other restaurants from around the country. Based in Sherman Oaks, Casa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

A Hungry 500-Pound Bear Has Broken Into Nearly 30 Homes In California

A 500-pound black bear has broken into 28 homes and caused significant property damage in a California city, eluding wildlife officials for months. A “special trapping effort” is now underway to catch the hefty male, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week. Since summer 2021, the bear has “forcefully entered” houses and caused “extensive property damage” around Tahoe Keys, a wealthy neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe. The bear’s “immense size and strength” make it easy for him to get through both front doors and garage doors, the statement said.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
SFGate

Three weeks in, search for missing Bay Area woman hits dead end

Black ribbons dot the streets of Oakley and Brentwood. Flyers are posted as far out as San Francisco State University. Despite the indefatigable efforts of multiple agencies and loved ones, the search for Alexis Gabe has reached what appears to be a dead end, three weeks in. Gabe was last...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy