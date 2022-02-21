ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

actionnewsjax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Edwards Media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the Order of the British...

www.actionnewsjax.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Jamal Edwards, Founder of SBTV, Dies At 31

Jamal Edwards, best known for founding the media platform SBTV, passed away at the young age of 31 on Sunday morning. SBTV helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, Wiley, and many more while helping grime music reach a global audience. SBTV kicked off in 2006 as a...
NME

Vigil to be held for Jamal Edwards in London tonight

A candlelight vigil is being held for the late Jamal Edwards in West London tonight (February 21). Get full details of the event below. The influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV passed away yesterday (February 20) aged just 31. His death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’...
Radar Online.com

HuffingtonPost

BBC

Jamal Edwards: Tributes flood in for music entrepreneur

Prince Charles, rapper Dave and actress Michaela Coel are among the many voices paying tribute to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards. Edwards, who has died at the age of 31, is the son of singer and presenter Brenda Edwards, who said she was "completely devastated". The Prince of Wales...
Us Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

Hello Magazine

BBC

Jamal Edwards: 'Make sure you believe in yourself'

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. A pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, he was appointed an MBE in 2014. In interviews with the BBC from 2016 and 2017, he shared advice for those wanting to start their own business and explained why he chose to launch SBTV.
epicstream.com

Deadline

SheKnows

ETOnline.com

epicstream.com

American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran Responds to Death of Friend Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran responded to the death of his friend, Jamal Edwards, the founder and CEO of SBTV, who died of a heart attack on February 20 at the age of 31. “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. The post featured an old photo of Sheeran and Edwards together. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.
CELEBRITIES

