ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

How families are spending winter break this year

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwwjR_0eKLbBsK00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for winter break for local public school students around Rochester.

With more opportunities to do things together in person compared to last year’s break, families are embracing this upcoming week with fun and little concerns.

Unlike last year, Summer Johnson of Wayne County has plans to take all her children out to places for a chance to recharge after a busy stretch of the school year.

“We definitely planned some activities like the trampoline park, maybe some roller skating,” Summer Johnson, a mother of four in Wayne County said. “There’s a bowling alley in Newark we’d like to go to. So, we’re definitely going to get out there in the public more and have some fun.”

Many students and their families are going into this week mentally feeling like they’re on a break since they spent this time last year learning virtually.

“I’m happy because now we’re not stuck indoors relying on zoom, FaceTime and WhatsApp to communicate,” seventh grader Raeha Khazanchi told us. “We can actually meet at Starbucks or 12 Corners or something.”

“Mental health has improved I would say over just the past few months actually,” Johnson added. “My daughter just went to Florida last week and she’s been struggling with her mental health issues with everything. She came back yesterday and was renewed in a positive mindset.”

Data from the department of health shows in the past week the Finger Lakes Region has averaged 208 new COVID cases a day — eight times less than the rate was one month ago. Some elected leaders are also unconcerned about what lies on the other side of winter break based on how much we now know about COVID-19.

“People in our community are smart,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “They have common sense and know what they need to do to protect themselves and their families. That’s why we’ve seen such a great decline as well in part. I have trust and confidence in our residents.”

By the end of winter break Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’d meet with the State Department of Education to discuss if mask mandates will still be necessary in schools. Something most Superintendent’s across the Finger Lakes have requested to end in a letter to her office.

Currently our entire area is still labeled a high transmission region by the CDC. Which means per their standards, doctors recommend you still mask up when indoors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit teacher goes to Iditarod as educator

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support. West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Wayne County, NY
Society
State
Florida State
Wayne County, NY
Education
County
Wayne County, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
News 8 WROC

Hochul talks winter storm prep during briefing

Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Department of Transportation Valhalla facility in Westchester County ahead of Thursday's winter storm. She also touched on the state's COVID-19 numbers. You can watch the briefing in the player above.
VALHALLA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Cdc#Mental Health Issues#Facetime#Whatsapp#The Department Of Health#Covid
News 8 WROC

Child care subsidies could reduce poverty in NY

With an average cost of more than $15,000 for infant child care a year, according to the Economic Policy Institute, child care in New York is expensive and unaffordable for many families. But, there is a proposal to invest in childcare and it could help lift 80,000 New Yorkers out of poverty, based on an analysis from Columbia University and Robin Hood.
ADVOCACY
News 8 WROC

Sen. Gillibrand announces manufacturing bill in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) hosted a press conference in Rochester Thursday to announce details of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022. According to officials from the senator’s office, this new program will incentivize private-public partnerships in designating “manufacturing communities” which would be eligible for federal financial and technical […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News 8 WROC

2 shot on North Union St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street for the report of shooting around 1:20 p.m. Officials say once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy