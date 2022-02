From the way Chinese phone makers are once again building and emphasizing their global presence and performance, it seems as though 2022 might be the year for a post-Huawei wave of new opportunities. In jumping the pre-MWC queue of announcements, Oppo (apart from its subsumed corporate cousin, OnePlus) is looking to strike a convincing impression ahead of an assured retail campaign targeting more of Europe. The new Find series devices — with the Find X5 Pro leading the charge — do just that with hard specs in competitive areas.

