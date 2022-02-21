ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

One dead after shooting in Moniteau County

By Chanel Porter
 3 days ago
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was killed after a shooting on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post , the incident happened on Carney King Road.

Two individuals were injured and one was found deceased.

A suspect was located and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the department says more details will be released when formal charges are filed.

Check back for more details.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cause of Fulton house fire ruled as accidental

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Fulton Fire Department has ruled the cause of a house fire on Wednesday morning as accidental. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of Hollyhock Drive just before 8 a.m. Crews that arrived at the home were met with heavy smoke and flames, according to the fire department. Firefighters The post Cause of Fulton house fire ruled as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Battle High School loses two students to gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Nearly two months into the new year and students at Battle High School are grieving the loss of another classmate. Students have been making Facebook posts and attending vigils to honor their classmates who lost their lives to gun violence. Roberto Lauer (18) was shot and killed on January 17th at a The post Battle High School loses two students to gun violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

