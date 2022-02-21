One dead after shooting in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was killed after a shooting on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post , the incident happened on Carney King Road.

Two individuals were injured and one was found deceased.

A suspect was located and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the department says more details will be released when formal charges are filed.

Check back for more details.

