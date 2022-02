Last week I was in the shower, and I was thinking about what my personality should be. I was like, “Oh shit — I’m back at Yale,” you know. I can seem way cooler to the people back home. How should I dress? What should my facial expressions be in my mirror selfies? Instagram is my fucking oyster. Should I opt for those fartsy boys (not gassy — faux-artsy) who stand in the middle of an open field staring intensely at the ground like they’re watching fire ants perform Cirque du Soleil? Hair in front of their eyes, droopy head, all of it. Kinda like the “I put my whole life on the internet, and everyone knows I’m not like this in real life, but I am mysterious because I look like a serial killer.” That kinda thing.

