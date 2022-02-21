ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch crowd roar for Garland, Allen, LeBron at NBA All-Star Game

By Camryn Justice
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in their home arena well-represented, with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both playing in the contest, and former Cav and Akron native LeBron James leading their team—and fans made sure to show their love during intros.

Garland was the first of the All-Star reserves on Team LeBron to be announced, drawing a loud roar of applause to kick things off for Cleveland.

Next up was Allen, who also electrified Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with applause during his announcement.

The final announcement was, of course, James, who is the team captain. Back home in Northeast Ohio, the crowd also gave some loud cheers, mixed in with some boos, as shots of the 2016 championship banner were shown on the Humongotron.

James took in all the cheers, screaming in excitement as he was introduced.

The crowd even got a blast from the past as James did his famous chalk toss that became iconic here in Cleveland.

Not to be outdone, Cleveland made sure to boo Warriors Draymond Green and Steph Curry, because that rivalry will forever live on for Cavs fans.

