You can't live in a sound-proof bubble. You hear the noise sometimes, and it dings you on occasion. Alonzo Verge Jr. will grant you that. But the point guard who is close to finishing off his one season at Nebraska, learning the details of a new position while on a choppy ride, won't be leaving Husker hoops with bitterness present in his words. At the very least, an onlooker might respect Verge's 'take the high road' perspective shown on Thursday, especially given some of the social media vitriol that sometimes came upon the point guard during this season in which the team's record is 7-20.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO