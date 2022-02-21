ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James hints he’ll retire after son Bronny joins the NBA

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO1rj_0eKLZHAQ00

(NEXSTAR) – When Cleveland last hosted the NBA All-Star game in 1997, LeBron James was just 12 years old. Twenty-five years later and nearly 20 years into his career, James, speaking with The Athletic , hinted retirement might not be that far away.

James, forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, will become a free agent after next season. Where he goes after that seems to depend on where his son, Bronny James, plays.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic . “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Michigan coach hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win

Bronny is currently a junior in high school, meaning he isn’t eligible to enter the NBA Draft until 2024, unless the league changes its rules. That means his father would have one season of “contract purgatory.”

LeBron James never played college basketball – he wasn’t planning to during high school and was even ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of “benefits” he received at a Nike summer camp, ESPN reports .

It’s unclear if Bronny will follow in his father’s footsteps of joining the NBA right out of high school. His ESPN recruiting bio shows he has interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and North Carolina. Kentucky has even reportedly presented an offer.

Bronny may also follow in the footsteps of another Sierra Canyon School basketball player, Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire, and play with a G League team affiliated with an NBA team.

Live updates: NBA 75th Anniversary Team honored

Regardless, the soonest Bronny could play in the NBA is the 2024-25 season. By then, James will be nearing his 40th birthday, which would put him among some of the oldest players in the NBA, according to NBC Sports . By proclaiming that he’ll play wherever his son plays, James may have made Bronny a higher selection in the 2024 NBA Draft than current projections anticipate, CBS Sports explains .

Any of the 30 teams that are now interested in having LeBron and Bronny would also have to consider the financial strain of picking up the eldest James. While he says it wouldn’t be about money to play with his son, he’s making about $44.5 million this season .

James, who has also played for the Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, will play in his 18th All-Star Game on Sunday with his handpicked squad, Team LeBron, including Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic.

Ultimately, Sunday’s All-Star game is likely not the last we’ll see of LeBron James. Where he’ll head next, and when he’ll throw in the towel, is still up in the air.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mother charged with permitting abuse in 22-month-old’s death

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, the Knox County Sherriff’s Office arrested and charged the mother of a dead 22-month-old with permitting child abuse. Savannah C. Masters, 24, of Howard, Ohio, is the second person to be arrested in connection with the child’s death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Detectives first […]
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shuts down third drug house of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time this week, the city of Columbus has boarded up a home due to drug activity.   Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that he had obtained an emergency court order to shut down a home located at 488 East Hinman Avenue after 20 service calls had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
fadeawayworld.net

What Michael Jordan Told Dennis Rodman At The NBA Top 75 Event: “What Up, Boy? Man, I Can’t Complain. When You Gonna Come And Hang Out With Me? Come On, Man, Come Hang Out With Me. You Know I Miss Ya."

Michael Jordan made a 'surprising' appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game, where he and the other 74 greatest players of all time were supposed to gather to receive a big homage from the NBA. It was reported that he couldn't attend the event since he was at the mythical Daytona 500.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Awkwardly Ignores Charles Barkley During NBA's 75th Anniversary Ceremony

Among the many moments of All-Star weekend, Michael Jordan's awkward "encounter" with Charles Barkley is starting to pick up some steam. As Jordan was exchanging pleasantries with some of his peers, he passed right by the former basketball star without saying a single word. In a video that has been posted online, you can see MJ quickly glance over to Barkley before walking off like he wasn't even there.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Dwyane Wade
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Badgers#The Nba Draft#Nike#Espn#Duke#Sierra Canyon School#G League#Nbc Sports
The Spun

3 NBA Teams That Could Trade For Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been on the court to warrant that title. To make matters worse, Williamson’s recent actions have really bothered people around the league. His former teammate, JJ Redick, put him on blast while on ESPN’s First Take.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NCAA
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Has A Warning For The NBA

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
NBA
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy