Palm Springs, FL

Florida woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband 140 times

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman made her first court appearance Sunday in her own husband’s murder.

WPTV reported that Palm Springs Police arrested Joan Burke, 61, on Feb. 11 after she allegedly stabbed her husband, 62-year-old Melvin Weller, more than 140 times.

Police said they got the call from Weller’s stepson, 41-year-old Ricardo Anthony Green, when Green came home from work and found Weller lying in a pool of blood.

According to police, there was blood on the walls, cabinets, and kitchen counters. Several knives and a meat cleaver were found in the kitchen sink as well, they said.

Police said Burke was found in the master bedroom, lying in silence.

Burke had lacerations on her hands, which police said is common among offenders in stabbings.

An autopsy found that aside from the numerous stab wounds, Weller also suffered a fractured skull that is believed to be caused by a blow from the meat cleaver.

Burke remains in jail on a first-degree murder charge.

