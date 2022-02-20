ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: Who is your Player of the Week for Feb. 14-20?

By Bob Chavez, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
It's time to take a look at the standout performers from Section V.

Your vote will determine who determine who will be the Player of the Week for Feb. 14-Feb. 20. The players' credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on our Instagram page Wednesday morning.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, please click here.

Kyle Davis

The senior defenseman with Canandaigua Academy scored three goals, including the overtime winner, against Churchville-Chili in a Section V Class B quarterfinal game.

Aniya Rowe

The sophomore guard at Bishop Kearney posted a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Mercy.

Broek Ostrom

The Holley senior scored a school record 51 points in Wednesday's 80-68 win over Alexander. Ostrom drained nine 3-pointers in the win in registering his fourth game with over 40 points this season.

Paul Goodness

A Palmyra-Macedon senior, Goodness surpassed 1,000 career points on Thursday, when he scored 22 points against Lyons.

