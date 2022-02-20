Watertown wrestlers, three 1,000-point basketball scorers lead top performers list for Feb. 14-20

The Watertown High School wrestling team captured a third-straight Region 1A championship over the weekend and spearheads the Public Opinion’s list of top area performers for the week of Feb. 14-20.

The Arrows held off Tea Area by crowning five individual champions and qualifying six other wresters for the individual portion of the state Class A tournament. The three-day tourney runs Thursday through Saturday in the Denny Sanford Premier Center at Sioux Falls.

Watertown’s five champions lead the list of top performers this week:

• Sloan Johannsen — Johannsen improved to 43-0 by winning the 113-pound title.

• Connor Hanson — Hanson (30-7) won the 126-pound division.

• Weston Everson — Everson upped his record to 26-16 by winning at 132.

• Mac Young — Young is now 36-5 after claiming the 182-pound title.

• Brock Eitreim — The 195-pound champion will take a 37-8 record to state.

Other performers of note in the last week included:

Wrestling

• Cael Larson, Webster Area — Larson improved to 43-2 by winning the 138-pound championship in Region 1B.

• Gunnar Kvistad, Clark-Willow Lake — Kvistad (41-7) took the 152-pound title in Region 1B.

• Holden Hawkins, Sisseton — Hawkins (36-6) topped all Region 1B wrestlers at 113 pounds.

• Haeden Jorgenson, Webster Area — Jorgenson (25-19) won the 120-pound title in Region 1B.

• Joshua Kannegieter, Clark-Willow Lake — Kannegieter heads to state with an 18-7 record after winning at 126 in Region 1B.

• Dylan Zell, Kingsbury County — Zell pushed his record to 39-5 with the 132-pound title in Region 1B.

• Joe Hornick, Sioux Valley — The Cossack is also 39-5 after winning at 170 in Region 1B.

• Caleb McGregor, Webster Area — The Region 1B champion at 220 is now 35-3 on the season.

Boys Basketball

• Trey Jurgens, Wilmot — Jurgens kicked off another solid week by scoring his 1,000th career point, as part of 34-point outburst, in a win over Hankinson, N.D. He also scored 25 points in a loss to Tri-State.

• Bennett Schwenn, Milbank — Schwenn became only the second player in Milbank history to score his 1,000th point in a loss to Tiospa Zina. He had 18 points in the game.

• Jaydon Keller, Webster Area — Keller made it a trio of 1,000-point scorers with a 16-point, 10-rebound performance in a loss to Redfield.

• Drew Norberg, Watertown — Norberg poured in 31 points in a loss at Pierre.

• Riley Casper and Josh McMasters, Lake Preston — The Divers snapped an 18-game losing skid with a win over Sunshine Bible that included 19-point performances by Casper and McMasters.

Casper also had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a loss to Colman-Egan.

• Damon Wilkinson, De Smet — The No. 1-rated Class B Bulldogs closed out a 19-1 regular season and a 10-0 Dakota Valley Conference slate with a win over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland that included 29 points and 12 rebounds from Wilkinson.

• Rett Osthus, De Smet — Osthus also came up big in the win over ORR, recording 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.

• Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Summit — The Mustangs keep rolling and Opdahl is a big reason why. He had 19 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Hankinson, N.D.

• Ethan Kjenstad, Great Plains Lutheran — Kjenstad poured in 27 points in a win over Waverly-South Shore.

• Lane Tvedt, Castlewood — The Warriors knocked off four-rated Class A Sioux Valley and Tvedt led the way with 20 points.

• Tyson Stevenson, Hamlin — Stevenson also had a 20-point effort in win over Deuel.

• Tyler O’Neill, Clark-Willow Lake — O’Neill scored 27 points in a win over Britton-Hecla.

• Jacob Lick, Tri-State — The Tigers downed Wilmot with 19 points from Lick.

• Ryker Erstad, Arlington — Erstad produced 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a loss to Chester Area.

Girls Basketball

• Hadley Carslon, Arlington — Carlson had the game of the week with 32 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win over Chester Area.

• Kennadi Buchholz, De Smet — De Smet’s girls, like the boys, completed a 19-1 regular season. Buchholz had 23 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Bridgewater-Emery and 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a win over Canistota.

• Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin — The Chargers nailed down Lake Central and Northeast Conference titles last week with Wadsworth scoring 19 points in a win over Deuel and 17 in a win over Britton-Hecla.

She also sank four free throws in the final 23 seconds and scored 23 points in a win over Florence-Henry.

• Caylin Kelly, Florence-Henry — The Falcons had a brutal schedule the last week of the regular season and lost games to No. 1 Class B Aberdeen Roncalli, Hamlin and Sisseton.

Kelly had 23 points and 11 rebounds against Roncalli; 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists against Sisseton and 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists against Hamlin.

• Maddie Horn and Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood — Horn scored 22 points and Everson 20 to lead the Warriors past Estelline-Hendricks.

• Jaida Young and Emery Thury, Watertown — Young had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals and Thury 10 points and five rebounds in a loss to Aberdeen Central.

• Alicia Vig, Clark-Willow Lake — Vig scored 20 points in a loss to Britton-Hecla.

• Taylor Shelstad, Lac qui Parle Valley (Minn.) — Shelstad tallied 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a loss to Montevideo and 18 points and four assists in a loss to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.

Hockey

• Austin Green and Blair Boomsma, Watertown Boys — Green and Boomsma each had two goals and an assist in the Lakers’ 6-2 South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association win over Mitchell on Saturday.

• Austin McBride, Watertown Boys — McBride had two assists in the victory.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown wrestlers, three 1,000-point basketball scorers lead top performers list for Feb. 14-20