Baton Rouge, LA

REPORT: Double shooting occurs Sunday night on 72nd Avenue

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have been notified about a...

WAFB

1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes, after one man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A large fire fully engulfed a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23, according to Central officials. Firefighters with Central Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. to a house in the 14,000 block of Hooper Road in Central, said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

3 men wanted in robbery, attack in Goodwill parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attack in the parking lot of a Goodwill store on Feb. 16. According to EBRSO, it happened at Goodwill on Burbank Drive. Information provided by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: APSO locating suspect wanted for contempt of court

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a suspect wanted for contempt of court charges. According to officials, Ashley Simoneaux, 35, is wanted on contempt of court charges for possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, two counts of possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Electrical fire destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A home on North Foster Drive is destroyed following a house fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to 3958 N. Foster Drive where a house fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. The four people who were in the home had made it out safe by the time firefighters arrived on scene four minutes later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

South La. principal accused of stealing money from school

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and...
FRANKLIN, LA
#Shooting#Ems
WAFB

Man previously arrested for contractor fraud arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man previously arrested for contractor fraud has been arrested again, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. On March 16, 2021, the victim, who lives in East Baton Rouge Parish entered a contract valued at $12,250 with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Concerns in Hammond rise after recent shootings

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - In response to a rise in crimes involving gun violence in recent weeks, residents in Hammond’s Iowa District, located on the edge of downtown in the eastern portion of the city, will organize and attend a neighborhood meeting to address these incidents. The meeting is...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was brought to a New Orleans hospital on Saturday. According to NOPD, police received a call of a woman arriving at the hospital around 6:54 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 19. She was pronounced dead upon arrival by hospital staff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

More PPP fraud investigations underway in metro BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe confirms his office is currently prosecuting six additional cases of alleged fraud in metro Baton Rouge connected to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The office, which covers the Middle District of Louisiana, did not provide any further information about the six...
WAFB

Space heater sparks fire in Livingston

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two families escaped a large fire in Livingston Parish which firefighters believe started because of an unattended space heater. According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, the space heater sparked a fire that spread from one house to a house next door and engulfed two cars in flames.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

