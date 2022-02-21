Rogers County Deputy Arrests, Accuses Woman Of Stealing Gas From Work Site

Rogers County deputies said they caught a woman stealing gas from a county work site Sunday morning.

A deputy on patrol in Claremore spotted the gates of the work site open, so he drove inside and saw a woman with a gas can near a tractor.

The deputy said the woman took off running but was caught.

The deputy reported the suspect smelled like fuel and the tank plug of the tractor had been removed.

The woman, identified as Jessica Martin, told the deputy she was stealing gas because couldn't afford to buy any.

The deputy found marijuana, meth, fentanyl, two full gas cans and tools while searching Martin's car.

Martin was booked into Rogers County jail.