Ellis hits jumper to lift No. 17 USC past Washington State

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org. Former Grambling State player and legendary football coach Doug Williams was not thrilled about the program's decision...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The finalist have been announced for the Gillom and Howell Trophies. Women’s Finalists: (JSU) Ameshya Williams-Holliday – 6’4” senior out of Gulfport, MS and West Harrison High School. She leads Jackson State in many categories including scoring and rebounding. Averages 19 points per game and has grabbed 253 rebounds while blocking 61 […]
2022-02-25 00:41:19 GMT+00:00 - The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Jevon Carter on Thursday. The 26-year-old averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 46 games (one start) with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The 6-1, 195-pound native of Maywood, Ill., has averaged 13.7 minutes, 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 203 NBA games (seven starts) with Brooklyn, the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some changes to their front office on Wednesday, and a certain former Cavs star reacted to the news on Twitter. It makes sense that LeBron James is showing love to Brandon Weems, as the two grew up together in Akron, Ohio. Weems has been part of...
The future of Herm Edwards has been a hot debate throughout the offseason. While an exodus of assistant coaches has taken place for Arizona State, Edwards remained. According to Edwards’ boss — Arizona State President Dr. Michael Crow — there’s a simple reason for why Edwards is still the team’s coach.
Fred Payne needs no introduction as the newest member of the Gainesville High football coaching staff. Among a hand-picked group of highly-qualified men from different backgrounds who are working with first-year Red Elephants head coach Josh Niblett, Payne stands out for many reasons. He’s a local legend and has an...
The NFL offseason has yet to officially get underway, but one free agent has already received some bad news regarding his 2022 season. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL will suspend defensive end, Amani Bledsoe, for the first six games of the 2022 season. The news hit the...
Comments / 0