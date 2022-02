Lael Brainard, governor of the Federal Reserve System, in a speech at the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York on Friday (Feb. 18), reiterated the idea that the U.S. should be ready for the financial system of the future, which may include a central bank digital currency (CBDC), but she was careful not to inflate the expectations that the U.S. will actually develop a CBDC any time soon.

