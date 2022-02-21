ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Homeless, Healing & Starting Over. Am I crazy? (Semi-Long Read)

By beautyybryce Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

So, my name is Bryce and I felt this is the most appropriate place to ask for advice. In order for me to properly paint a picture for you to see why I'm asking my question, I'll need to give a rundown of the last few years prior to asking my...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fitness#Nutrition#Brain Injury#My Life My Health
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WWLP

Roosevelt Magnet students raise funds for classmate in need of heart transplant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Roosevelt Magnet School in Peoria raised money to support one of their own. Seventh-grader Lonna Beasley was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone six open-heart surgeries in her short 12 years, her mother Misty Beasley said. Doctors recently told Beasley they have exhausted their options, and […]
PEORIA, IL
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
iheart.com

Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It

Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
KIDS
Upworthy

Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren, and they are still deeply in love

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

This family got a surprising letter for the vet after their dog passed away

One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
PETS
The Guardian

My life as an ER doctor during Covid: ‘People walk in, throw their garbage at you, and walk out’

When I walked into work last October, the ER was in its usual state of organized chaos, with EMTs lined up in the ambulance bay and patients already crowding the hallways. Not long after I sat down at my desk, I heard a commotion. I turned my head towards the noise and caught a glance of a youngish, medium-statured man. He was yelling obscenities and dragging his feet as security guards led him to the exit.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy