ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Blackbird Pizzeria in Philly has Permanently Closed

By Dani Klein
yeahthatskosher.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad day for kosher & vegan diners and travelers in Philly. Blackbird Pizzeria was a popular kosher...

yeahthatskosher.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dayton Daily News

Local chicken spot permanently closes, new restaurant to take its place

Almost exactly one year after its debut, Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries in Huber Heights has closed its doors for the last time. Wiley’s co-founder, Kelly Gray, along with her partner, Ray Wiley, confirmed the restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) closed for the last time on Jan. 28. The restaurant opened last year on Jan. 27.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
MetroTimes

Pizza Papalis will permanently close Greektown location

Nearly a month after hosting an estate sale selling nostalgic pieces of the restaurant’s history, Pizza Papalis in Detroit’s Greektown will permanently close. The pizzeria known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas, struggled as many restaurants did during the pandemic. Pizza Papalis has been a fixture on Monroe St....
DETROIT, MI
WKRC

OTR restaurant near Washington Park closing permanently

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-The-Rhine restaurant that opened just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic is closing its doors for good. Boom Box Buns, which has been operating out of 1400 Republic St. since March 2020, will close permanently on Feb. 19. The restaurant, specializing in fluffy Asian bao buns, had been operating as a pop-up since 2018 before finding that brick-and-mortar space.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Smack's Chicken Shack permanently closes brick-and-mortar restaurant

North-of-downtown eatery Smack's Chicken Shack has permanently shuttered its brick-and-mortar location, planning a return to its food-truck roots, MySA reports. Owner Keenen Hendricks told the news site work-life balance weighed heavily on his decision, but he added that staffing problems and costs also played a part. "I’m very family-oriented, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Soulard Coffee Garden Has Closed

A beloved daytime mainstay will no longer count itself among the fabric of Soulard's restaurant scene. Soulard Coffee Garden (910 Geyer Avenue, 314-241-1464), the two-decades-old breakfast and lunch spot has closed its doors, effective immediately. The restaurant announced the closure in a short Facebook post, simply stating, "Sorry you'll [sic],...
RESTAURANTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No ribbing: Last Bobby Rubino’s restaurant in Florida to permanently close Feb. 20

It was a relic of South Florida’s 1980s heyday when Tony Roma’s and barbecued baby back ribs chains ruled the local restaurant roost. Now, the last surviving location of a once-mighty rib chain – Bobby Rubino’s – will close its doors on Sunday, Feb. 20. After 43 years of serving prime rib and colossal onion ring loaves in South Florida, Bobby Rubino’s low-slung, one-story restaurant on North ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
madison

Discount cinema Market Square Theatre permanently closes

After nearly 33 years of showing movies for $4 or less a ticket, Market Square Theatre has closed. The cinema, owned by Silver Cinemas, a subsidiary of Landmark Theatres with five auditoriums at 6604 Odana Road, showed its last movies Thursday night before abruptly closing. There appeared to be no...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Kosher#Bright Side#Food Drink
Eater

Pizzeria Sei Has Every Ambition to Make the Best Pizza in Los Angeles

Anyone who’s watched Ugly Delicious can get a close look at Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza, popularized by Seirinkan from Susumu Kakinuma, for a Japanese perspective on the famous Italian food. Now that look can be a bit more local too, thank you to William Joo and wife Jennifer So’s tiny Pico-Robertson restaurant called Pizzeria Sei. The name is a reference to Seirinkan and also the Italian word for six, which makes sense since each pie here gets sliced into that number of slices. South Korean-born Joo trained at Via Alloro, Providence, Angelini Osteria, Pizzana, and Ronan before saving up with So to open their own restaurant, which debuted on February 5.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Small Bites: MD Pizza Factory’s new owner has a long history at pizzeria

MD Pizza Factory has recently changed owners, but most customers will only tell a difference with a restaurant facelift and a couple of added pizza specialties. Longtime customers might also recognize the new owner, who started working at the pizza shop when he was 14 years old. MD Pizza Factory, 4706 N Midkiff Road, makes fresh Sicilian pizza daily -- from the handmade dough to the sauce made with wine in the classic hot-stone ovens.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy