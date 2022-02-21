Blackbird Pizzeria in Philly has Permanently Closed

Anyone who’s watched Ugly Delicious can get a close look at Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza, popularized by Seirinkan from Susumu Kakinuma, for a Japanese perspective on the famous Italian food. Now that look can be a bit more local too, thank you to William Joo and wife Jennifer So’s tiny Pico-Robertson restaurant called Pizzeria Sei. The name is a reference to Seirinkan and also the Italian word for six, which makes sense since each pie here gets sliced into that number of slices. South Korean-born Joo trained at Via Alloro, Providence, Angelini Osteria, Pizzana, and Ronan before saving up with So to open their own restaurant, which debuted on February 5.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO