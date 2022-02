Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists back into the country again from the beginning of March.The country’s prime minister Naftali Bennett announced the decision on Sunday, citing a downturn in the number of coronavirus deaths as the reason behind the relaxation of restrictions.“We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up,” he said.The country implemented strict border controls from early on in the pandemic, and tightened the rules once more at the end of 2021 in response to the Omicron variant.From 1 March, both jabbed and unjabbed travellers will be permitted entry as...

