************************* SNOW EMERGENCY ***********************. Due to the forecast of snow; the parking plan for snow removal in the Village of Catskill will be initiated on Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, at 8 P.M. All vehicles need to be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 P.M. – 8 A.M. Vehicles then need to be moved and parked on the even side of Village Streets from 8 A.M. – 8 P.M. Vehicles will continue to alternate sides of the street every 12 hours, until the snow emergency has been canceled. Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from Village Streets. Residents that have driveways, should use them, and shouldn’t be parked on the street.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO