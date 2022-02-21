EMU baseball falls in 10 innings to DeSales, 7-3

7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.

3 MINUTES AGO