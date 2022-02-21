EMU baseball falls in 10 innings to DeSales, 7-3

SEVENTH INNING - JU 3, FSU 2. - Pinch hitter Tommy Joseph with a RBI single to right to give the Dolphins a 3-2 lead. - JU opens the bottom half of the inning with a walk and a single driving Jackson Baumeister off the mound. Wyatt Crowell replaces him with two on, no outs.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022. Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
Kareem Welch of SUNY Sullivan was named the Region XV Division II men’s basketball player of the year. Sullivan’s Brent Wilson and Tom Rickard of SUNY Orange were named the co-coaches of the year.
Welch, a sophomore guard from Brooklyn, is averaging 21.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
...
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
Comments / 0