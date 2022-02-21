Patroons open first training camp under Will Brown
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Patroons are heading into their 40th anniversary season. Sunday morning, the team began its first training camp under new head coach and general manager Will Brown.Catskill girls win first league title since 1999
The camp will run through Thursday at the Armory with two practice sessions each day. There were 13 players on the floor Sunday morning, with a few more on the way. After camp, the roster will be whittled down to the final 12. The roster features a range of backgrounds including former power five players, former G-leaguers, and players who have competed overseas.
Brown has plenty of coaching experience, spending the past two decades leading UAlbany, but this is his first time wearing the hat of GM. As he evaluates the roster, he’s looking for payers with certain characteristics. “Guys that really compete,” said Brown. “Guys that have a feel for the game. Guys that are willing to defend. At this level and in this league, it’s an offensive-minded league, so I think if you can compete and defend on a consistent basis you’ll have a good chance to win, and in all honesty that’s at every level.”Catskill pulls away from Maple Hill to give Wildcats their first loss
Former University of Miami guard Ja’Quan Newton gave his early impressions on the roster thus far. “So far from what I’ve seen, a very physical team,” said Newton. “Don’t back down from anybody and a team that can score.”
The Patroons tip things off at home Friday, March 4th at 7:00 PM against the Massachusetts Monarchs.
More Sports News
- When the All-Star break ends, the NBA’s stretch run begins
- Elmira College sends 3 to women’s wrestling nationals
- Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory
- MLB lockout talks resume in Florida; players, owners on hand
- South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Mulkey, LSU in top 10
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0