Albany, NY

Patroons open first training camp under Will Brown

By Griffin Haas
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Patroons are heading into their 40th anniversary season. Sunday morning, the team began its first training camp under new head coach and general manager Will Brown.

The camp will run through Thursday at the Armory with two practice sessions each day. There were 13 players on the floor Sunday morning, with a few more on the way. After camp, the roster will be whittled down to the final 12. The roster features a range of backgrounds including former power five players, former G-leaguers, and players who have competed overseas.

Brown has plenty of coaching experience, spending the past two decades leading UAlbany, but this is his first time wearing the hat of GM. As he evaluates the roster, he’s looking for payers with certain characteristics. “Guys that really compete,” said Brown. “Guys that have a feel for the game. Guys that are willing to defend. At this level and in this league, it’s an offensive-minded league, so I think if you can compete and defend on a consistent basis you’ll have a good chance to win, and in all honesty that’s at every level.”

Former University of Miami guard Ja’Quan Newton gave his early impressions on the roster thus far. “So far from what I’ve seen, a very physical team,” said Newton. “Don’t back down from anybody and a team that can score.”

The Patroons tip things off at home Friday, March 4th at 7:00 PM against the Massachusetts Monarchs.

Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 24-25 storm

The first major snowstorm of the season is less than 24 hours away and many communities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies. Between 8-12 inches are expected to fall in the Capital Region overnight Thursday into Friday with 4-8 inches expected in areas south of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Hochul talks winter storm prep during briefing

Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Department of Transportation Valhalla facility in Westchester County ahead of Thursday's winter storm. She also touched on the state's COVID-19 numbers. You can watch the briefing in the player above.
VALHALLA, NY
