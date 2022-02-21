Anna Answers: Why do we receive wireless warnings for snow squalls?

Effective: 2022-02-19 10:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Centre; Clearfield; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania Northern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Cambria County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 AM EST. * At 1020 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Keating to Curwensville to Homer City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 126 to 171. This includes Interstate 99 between mile markers 36 and 53...and from mile markers 55 to 85. This snow squall will be near Jeffries and Houtzdale around 1030 AM EST. Philipsburg, Chester Hill, South Philipsburg, North Philipsburg and Osceola Mills around 1040 AM EST. Nanty-Glo, Monument, Vinco and Sandy Ridge around 1050 AM EST. Ebensburg, Black Moshannon State Park, Blanchard, Port Matilda and Carrolltown around 1100 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this snow squall include West Decatur, Tunnelhill, Ramey, Spring Hill, Mundys Corner, Cassandra, Elim, Brisbin, Westover and Howard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.

5 DAYS AGO