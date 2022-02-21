Anna Answers: Why do we receive wireless warnings for snow squalls?
By Anna Meyers
3 days ago
Question: Why do we receive wireless warnings for snow squalls?. Answer: Snow squalls bring the risk of quick whiteout conditions, strong winds, and falling temperatures in a matter of minutes. They also bring the risk of roads suddenly experiencing a “flash freeze” along with the overall low visibility and the burst...
Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
Effective: 2022-02-18 20:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Racine The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northeastern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 945 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from South Milwaukee to near Harvard, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. *This includes the following highways Interstate 94. Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Silver Lake, Wind Point, Twin Lakes, Genoa City, Caledonia, Salem, Bristol, Paris, Brighton, Somers, Elmwood Park and North Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
MILWAUKEE — For the first time, the National Weather Service on Friday issued snow squall warnings in Wisconsin. The storm moved throughout all of southeastern Wisconsin throughout Friday evening. There was even thundersnow in Fond du Lac County. A snow squall is like a mini-blizzard, and they generally last...
THE United States has been warned of possible snow squalls across the country for the first time in two years. You might not have heard the term snow squall before as they are a relatively new weather term but they can be very dangerous. What is a snow squall?. According...
Effective: 2022-02-19 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northeastern Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania West central Butler County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 830 AM EST. * At 800 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located near East Palestine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 92 and 108. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 12 and 14. Locations impacted include New Castle, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, East Palestine, Ellwood City, Oakwood, New Castle Northwest, New Waterford, Big Beaver, New Beaver, West Mayfield, and Ellport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 12:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 PM EST. * At 1214 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Lake Carey to Elysburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Falls, Hazleton, Muhlenberg, Dunmore, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plains and Carbondale. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 80 between 256 and 273. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 143 and 202. Interstate 84 between 1 and 17. Interstate 380 between 13 and 24. Interstate 476 between 105 and 131. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Snow might not even be in the weather forecast, but you could be driving down a highway when a burst of heavy snow suddenly arrives along with strong gusts of wind. For several minutes, the wind could blow the snow sideways and block your view. And just as quickly as...
After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
Effective: 2022-02-19 10:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Centre; Clearfield; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania Northern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Cambria County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 AM EST. * At 1020 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Keating to Curwensville to Homer City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 126 to 171. This includes Interstate 99 between mile markers 36 and 53...and from mile markers 55 to 85. This snow squall will be near Jeffries and Houtzdale around 1030 AM EST. Philipsburg, Chester Hill, South Philipsburg, North Philipsburg and Osceola Mills around 1040 AM EST. Nanty-Glo, Monument, Vinco and Sandy Ridge around 1050 AM EST. Ebensburg, Black Moshannon State Park, Blanchard, Port Matilda and Carrolltown around 1100 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this snow squall include West Decatur, Tunnelhill, Ramey, Spring Hill, Mundys Corner, Cassandra, Elim, Brisbin, Westover and Howard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.
Effective: 2022-02-19 08:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Venango A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM EST FOR SOUTHERN VENANGO...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND NORTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES At 828 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Knox, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 29 and 58. Locations impacted include Oil City, Franklin, Knox, Sugarcreek, Hasson Heights, Seneca, Emlenton, Clintonville, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, Eau Claire, and Kennerdell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Elk County in north central Pennsylvania Southeastern McKean County in north central Pennsylvania Potter County in north central Pennsylvania Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1015 AM EST. * At 847 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Weston Mills to 10 miles southeast of Tionesta, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Kane to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to Lantz Corners. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Kane, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Smethport, Roulette, Galeton, Shinglehouse, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, James City, Force, Benezette and Cross Fork. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-18 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Monroe; Trempealeau The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Clark County in central Wisconsin Jackson County in west central Wisconsin Northwestern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin East central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin * Until 400 PM CST. * At 332 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Marshfield to near Whitehall, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 107 and 138. Locations impacted include Black River Falls, Blair, Millston, Hatfield, Cataract, Franklin, Irving, Melrose, Taylor, Warrens, City Point and Beach Corners. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-18 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Waushara The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin Waushara County in central Wisconsin Southwestern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 600 PM CST. * At 517 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Plainfield to 9 miles northwest of Westfield to 6 miles south of Mauston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 237 and 267. This snow squall will be near Hartman Creek State Park around 535 PM CST. Wautoma and Chain O' Lakes-King around 540 PM CST. Waupaca and Redgranite around 550 PM CST. Fremont around 600 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this snow squall include Coloma, Coddington, Hancock, Scandinavia, Borth, Kellner, King, Plover, Tustin and Manawa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO...SUSQUEHANNA...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1149 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Otego to near Overton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 4 South. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 72 and 84. Interstate 88 between 3 and 12. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 219 and 230. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Rush, Sidney, Guilford, Sanford, Susquehanna, Wysox and Deposit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-18 19:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green; Lafayette; Rock The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin Southern Green County in south central Wisconsin Western Rock County in south central Wisconsin * Until 830 PM CST. * At 736 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Albany to near Apple River, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Monroe, Shullsburg, Argyle, Apple River, Wiota, New Diggings, South Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Juda, Woodford and Jordan Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 12:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EST FOR CENTRAL DELAWARE...NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 1256 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Prattsville to near Archbald, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 89 and 97. Locations impacted include Rockland, Damascus, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Cochecton, Hamden, Andes, Stamford and Fremont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-18 15:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for East central Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin West central Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 345 PM CST. * At 315 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Odanah, to near Ashland, to near Sanborn, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes US Highway 2 between Ashland and the Ashland/Iron county line. Locations impacted include Ashland, Odanah, New Odanah, Franks Field, Bad River Reservation, and Birch Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 15:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 445 PM EST. * At 358 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Branford to Deer Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Brentwood, Commack, Riverhead, Huntington Station, Centereach, Shirley, Medford, Southold, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Syosset, Huntington, Manorville, Stony Brook and Patchogue. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton; Herkimer; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Fulton County in eastern New York Southern Herkimer County in eastern New York Western Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 1145 AM EST. * At 1046 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Holland Patent to near Solsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Ames, Jordanville, Caroga Lake and Caroga Lake Public Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
