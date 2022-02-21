ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Euphoria Recap: Bad Art Friend

By Iana Murray
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou asked, begged, and relentlessly pleaded for a Lexi episode — and Euphoria certainly delivered. The curtains rise for her much-hyped play, and “The Theater and It’s Double” cuts between the stage and her backstory. Lexi is, as we come to learn, the Bad Art Friend: Inspired by her childhood on...

www.vulture.com

Vulture

Inventing Anna Recap: With Friends Like These …

This episode brings us the return of Anna’s friends, whom we haven’t seen in a few episodes. Mostly Neff, the concierge at the 12 George hotel where Anna lived for three to four months after leaving Billy McFarland’s. If the past few episodes focused on Val, Talia, Nora, Chase, and Alan Reed’s parts of Anna’s story, episode five is all about Neff’s. Though it follows that now-familiar pattern, it’s not telling quite as tight a story as some of the previous episodes because there’s some present-day Vivian plot to get through that, while it connects thematically to Neff’s story, slows down the episode’s pace.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Doom-watching ‘Euphoria’

“You’re just anxious for an hour straight." Every Sunday night, Maddie Bone and her five roommates, all in their 20s and 30s, dim the lights in their New York City apartment, fire up the projector and turn on HBO Max — with subtitles, just in case the J train rattles by. They also brew a pot of Sleepytime tea, not to help them drift off but to keep their nerves at bay while they watch the heart-racing fever dream that is “Euphoria.”
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Sam Levinson
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
#Art#Friendship
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Vulture

Lindsey Pearlman, The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice Actress, Found Dead at 43

The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. She had been reported missing by family and friends earlier in the week. “The police found Lindsey,” Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.” Her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Vulture

Hey! Arthur’s Final Episode Airs Tonight

After over 250 episodes and movie specials, everyone’s favorite aardvark Arthur is coming to an end on PBS tonight with four very special episodes. In a flashforward 25 years later, the finale will take a look at the kids of Elwood City as grown-ups and give a glimpse into their futures, according to a press release by PBS. Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. The series broke many boundaries in children’s television. The show discussed topics like racism, gay marriage, autism, and Alzheimer’s during its many years on PBS. Arthur’s quick-witted humor and self-awareness also inspired many memes, with many going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter. Despite the final episodes airing tonight, Arthur will live on in podcasts and digital shorts produced by PBS.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Martin Cast Is Reuniting for a 30th Anniversary Special on BET+

As Sheneneh would say … oh my goodness. We’re getting a Martin reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the ’90s Fox sitcom. Cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will all appear. That’s almost all of the main cast — unfortunately, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the reunion, which is set to tape on February 20 and air on BET+ later this year. According to a release, the reunion will explore the origin, evolution, and impact of Martin. This does leave us wondering if Campbell and Lawrence will address the show’s final season, which Campbell’s character Gina was mostly missing from. (Campbell filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the Martin producers that year, though the two have since publicly reconciled.) Meanwhile, according to BET, some surprise guests will also feature in the reunion. Across the show’s run from 1992-1997, there are plenty of characters to choose from. We’re personally hoping Bruh-Man from the fifth floor can climb down a fire escape and join.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Is Rue Trafficked on 'Euphoria'? Here's a Recap of the Plot Twist You Missed

The fifth episode of Euphoria Season 2 was chaotic to say the least. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria. Between Rue (Zendaya) trying to steal drugs from Fez (Angus Cloud) and her running a thousand miles away from the cops, the show had viewers on the edge of their seats. Audiences had their eyes glued to the screen, but somehow an important conversation was missed. Rue comes dangerously close to the trafficking lifestyle of Laurie, the emotionless drug dealer and sex trafficker.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

Maude Apatow Struggled With Acne While Filming ‘Euphoria’: ‘So Bad’

All about the angles. Maude Apatow revealed that the Euphoria camera men had to get creative while filming in order to keep her “gigantic zits” out of the screen. “You couldn’t cover them, they were so big,” the 24-year-old actress, who plays Lexi Howard in the HBO Max series, said in a Thursday, February 17, “Beauty Secrets” interview with Vogue. “They stuck out and we tried [to hide them].”
CELEBRITIES

