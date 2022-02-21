All Creatures Great and Small Season-Finale Recap: Well, What Do We Do Now?

Who is it?! Who has the fake butt? Tom, this is important and hilarious information that must be shared. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tom Holland discussed how much he disliked lying during the No Way Home press tour. “I’m a very honest person just by nature, which has got me into trouble in the past,” said Holland. “I’m just very honest, so on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home, and I almost can’t sleep because I feel so bad for lying all the time.” Holland and the other Spider-Men famously lied the entire time until news broke that they were all going to be co-starring in the film. He also described what it was like working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.” Meyers jokes that Holland is a master of ticket sales, and people will rush to rewatch the film to find the fake butt. Whoever’s butt it is, it will never live up to America’s best ass, which belongs to Chris Evans.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO