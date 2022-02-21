ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

All Creatures Great and Small Season-Finale Recap: Well, What Do We Do Now?

By Alice Burton
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing about All Creatures Great and Small is that it creates a cozy, insular world filled with kind people. That is why, when it’s not on next Sunday because this is the last episode of this season, I will be swaddled in a blanket and possibly ordering myself some sweater...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘All Creatures Great and Small’: Lockdown Writing and Great Dog Performance Create Perfect S2 Ending

Click here to read the full article. On the list of things you theoretically shouldn’t do in a Christmas special, “a last-minute wedding cancellation” and “coming very close to killing off a beloved pet” are pretty high. Yet, “All Creatures Great and Small” has done each in consecutive years and still delivered cozy, season-capping holiday episodes. It’s one of the show’s enduring charms that it can present such a happy atmosphere without skipping over some serious issues. “We’re trying to find a story that’s heartwarming, but also the emotionally layered story for Christmas that sort of lifts you up,” series writer Ben...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Morning#Christmas Traditions#Scottish
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: Mother Knows Best

Did you know that a Gilded Age silk-stocking once had a dinner with a pool of swans in the middle of the table? That’s the bar for this show. I’m looking for table swans. The Russells are prominent this week as Bertha forces her way into the Four Hundred. I love that they’re focusing on fewer storylines so you get to know the characters more deeply. Good job, show. We begin with Gladys Russell trying to sneak out with the help of a maid. Gladys really keeps endangering the jobs of servants with her selfish goals. Last week it was her governess, and now this! Fortunately, Bertha catches Gladys before she escapes, so the maid is not punished as an accessory to Gladys’s crime.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Sony Is Giving Us a New Tom Hanks Movie for Christmas

You can plan on having a happy Hanksmas this year. Per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced a December 25 release date for Tom Hanks’s film A Man Called Otto, which it bought for $60 million in a record-setting deal at the virtual European Film Market. A Man Called Otto is an American remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy movie based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The titular character’s name was changed for the movie’s U.S. setting, so Hanks will star as Otto, a grumpy and strict widower who has firm rules for the rest of his neighborhood. Just when he’s feeling ready to give up on life, Otto forms a new, transformative friendship with his neighbors, which … sounds about right for a Christmas Day release. As Deadline previously reported, Hanks will be joined in the cast by Mariana Treviño (Perfect Strangers), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). Marc Forster will direct, while David Magee will adapt the screenplay. Production on A Man Called Otto is scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re anxious for more from Hanks, you can look forward to seeing him in the Elvis biopic this spring. If that’s still not enough, there’s always his truly one-of-a-kind creation … Chet Hanks.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Righteous Gemstones Recap: I Need to Preach

The Righteous Gemstones is a show about American grifters, converting faith into cash through grotesque Sunday spectacles and an array of branded revenue streams, all in service of a family that amasses sins like miles on their private jets. Yet it’s also a show about redemption, with characters who occasionally show the humility to confess wrongdoing and seek amends from those that they’ve wronged. While it would fair to say that the Gemstones are too quick to forgive themselves — and, indeed, seem to commit sins in anticipation of self-absolution — they also believe in what they’re selling on stage. As much as the show often feels like a low-comedy companion to Succession, the Gemstones have a greater capacity than the Roys to come together as a family.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

Uncharted Has Lots of Dimly Lit Secret Passages, Little Else

If you, like me, are a sucker for movies with dimly lit, cobweb-covered secret passages, then Uncharted offers something of a mixed bag. On the one hand, it’s a movie positively filled with dimly lit, cobweb-covered secret passages. On the other hand, such scenes are often presented so unimaginatively that they lack what we’re really looking for when we look for dimly lit, cobweb-covered secret passages: atmosphere and mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

Euphoria Recap: Bad Art Friend

You asked, begged, and relentlessly pleaded for a Lexi episode — and Euphoria certainly delivered. The curtains rise for her much-hyped play, and “The Theater and It’s Double” cuts between the stage and her backstory. Lexi is, as we come to learn, the Bad Art Friend: Inspired by her childhood on the sidelines, her play about a fractured group of friends is an autobiographical patchwork of perfectly recreated memories, observations, and dream sequences that strike a nerve with just about everyone. For a high-school play, it’s both expectedly clumsy and unbelievably extravagant. (Revolving stages! Multiple dance numbers!) Complete with Lexi’s meandering narration that darts from thought to thought, the play is as frenetic and overly ambitious as, well, a Euphoria episode. But the formal experimentation has its purpose in enriching Lexi’s character in contrast to the show’s typical indulgences. It’s also just extremely fun to watch.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Nobody Panic But Space-Demon ALF Has Escaped and He’s Coming Back

Everyone remembers that ’80s sitcom ALF ended on a happy note. The titular villain, ALF, finally gets captured and taken to a military base, freeing the Tanner family from their four-year hostage situation and ensuring the safety of cats everywhere. The world breathed a sigh of relief, as ALF’s reign of terror was finally intercepted. Now don’t freak out, but ALF has escaped, evolved, and is coming to streaming. Deadline reports that Shout! Factory has bought the rights to the nostalgic puppet show and has threatened to launch an “aggressive rollout” of ALF pop-culture content later this year. That will include streaming the original series and its animated spinoffs on the Shout! Factory TV streaming service, as well as developing “new ALF-related content” and “digital media initiatives.” Said series creators Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, “This is the moment ALF fans have been waiting for.” Hold your cat close tonight.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Proud Family Showrunners Wanted to Revive the Series 15 Years Ago

If you were a Black kid growing up in the early aughts, The Proud Family was one of the few animated series that made you and your family feel seen. Addressing timely, often heavy topics that few series aimed at kids had the guts to talk about — from homelessness and classism to digital piracy — with sharp observation and charm, The Proud Family also brought visibility to traditions like Kwanzaa and to Black history often overlooked in entertainment including Angela Davis’s activism and the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Sebastian Stan Thought He Was Only Going to Play Bucky Barnes Once

In the early stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors weren’t always as sure that they’d reprise their roles as Gemma “Marvel owns us for life” Chan. Sebastian Stan told Vanity Fair that when he played Bucky Barnes in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, he thought it was a one-time appearance. The actor has now portrayed the character for a decade and counting. According to Stan, he was “told about [the role] and where it could go, but it didn’t seem like there was any commitment, really.” He said he was informed that he would be given a green sleeve after Bucky fell off a train and lost an arm, initiating the storyline for the Winter Soldier. “And then basically, on the day when we were shooting that scene, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do the green sleeve,’” Stan said. “And I just thought, like, ‘Oh. That’s it. I’m just going to die on that train. There’s no coming back.’” Of course, he did end up coming back to star as Bucky in multiple Marvel films, as well as the Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. If he keeps it up, who knows? Maybe his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow will finally recognize him.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight groom Daniel Holmes has a MELTDOWN after wife Jessica Seracino says she plans to wear 'trackies' at her 'real wedding' just hours after their ceremony

Married at First Sight groom Daniel Holmes suffered a meltdown just hours after tying the knot with bride Jessica Seracino during Tuesday night's episode. The hunky personal trainer, 31, was set off after Jessica, 27, said she would wear 'trackies' to her 'real wedding', as the pair sat chatting after their nuptials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vulture

Someone Has a Fake Spider-Butt in No Way Home

Who is it?! Who has the fake butt? Tom, this is important and hilarious information that must be shared. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tom Holland discussed how much he disliked lying during the No Way Home press tour. “I’m a very honest person just by nature, which has got me into trouble in the past,” said Holland. “I’m just very honest, so on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home, and I almost can’t sleep because I feel so bad for lying all the time.” Holland and the other Spider-Men famously lied the entire time until news broke that they were all going to be co-starring in the film. He also described what it was like working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. “I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.” Meyers jokes that Holland is a master of ticket sales, and people will rush to rewatch the film to find the fake butt. Whoever’s butt it is, it will never live up to America’s best ass, which belongs to Chris Evans.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Reality-Breaking Joy of Speed Racer’s Final Race

﻿Every two weeks for the foreseeable future, Vulture will be selecting a film to watch with our readers as part of our Wednesday Night Movie Club. This week’s selection comes from writer Jackson McHenry, who will begin his screening of Speed Racer on February 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Head to Vulture’s Twitter to catch the live commentary.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy