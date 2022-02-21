ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Righteous Gemstones Recap: I Need to Preach

By Scott Tobias
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Righteous Gemstones is a show about American grifters, converting faith into cash through grotesque Sunday spectacles and an array of branded revenue streams, all in service of a family that amasses sins like miles on their private jets. Yet it’s also a show about redemption, with characters who occasionally show...

www.vulture.com

TV SERIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Martin Cast Is Reuniting for a 30th Anniversary Special on BET+

As Sheneneh would say … oh my goodness. We’re getting a Martin reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the ’90s Fox sitcom. Cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will all appear. That’s almost all of the main cast — unfortunately, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the reunion, which is set to tape on February 20 and air on BET+ later this year. According to a release, the reunion will explore the origin, evolution, and impact of Martin. This does leave us wondering if Campbell and Lawrence will address the show’s final season, which Campbell’s character Gina was mostly missing from. (Campbell filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the Martin producers that year, though the two have since publicly reconciled.) Meanwhile, according to BET, some surprise guests will also feature in the reunion. Across the show’s run from 1992-1997, there are plenty of characters to choose from. We’re personally hoping Bruh-Man from the fifth floor can climb down a fire escape and join.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

This Is Us Recap: In Her Own Time

Closure, here! Get your closure! We may only be six episodes in, but the This Is Us series finale is nigh, and people are lining up for a healthy helping of closure. This week, it’s mainly Beth. She’s only a Pearson by marriage, so she isn’t devastatingly damaged by emotional trauma like some of her other cohorts, but she isn’t completely free from emotional trauma either. Could you imagine? A character on this show who has zero emotional scars? It would be a very “You can’t sit with us!” sort of situation. Anyway, as well adjusted as Beth seems compared to most people in her immediate orbit, this episode is all about finally moving past things that happened to her when she was 17. That’s some trauma right there, folks!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rally Around Mayim Bialik After Confession

Whether or not you watch “Jeopardy!” chances are you’re familiar with Mayim Bialik. The star is not only a game show host, but an accomplished actress, podcaster, and a neuroscientist. When she’s not switching off co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy!” you can find her on screen in her FOX sitcom “Call me Kat.” If TV isn’t really your thing, Bialik also hosts her podcast titled “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.” Additionally, the well accomplished woman is directing her first feature film, “As They Made Us,” which will debut in April. Point is, Mayim Bialik is everywhere these days. But what is she like behind closed doors?
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Hey! Arthur’s Final Episode Airs Tonight

After over 250 episodes and movie specials, everyone’s favorite aardvark Arthur is coming to an end on PBS tonight with four very special episodes. In a flashforward 25 years later, the finale will take a look at the kids of Elwood City as grown-ups and give a glimpse into their futures, according to a press release by PBS. Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown. The series broke many boundaries in children’s television. The show discussed topics like racism, gay marriage, autism, and Alzheimer’s during its many years on PBS. Arthur’s quick-witted humor and self-awareness also inspired many memes, with many going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter. Despite the final episodes airing tonight, Arthur will live on in podcasts and digital shorts produced by PBS.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Lindsey Pearlman, The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice Actress, Found Dead at 43

The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. She had been reported missing by family and friends earlier in the week. “The police found Lindsey,” Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.” Her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

Severance Series-Premiere Recap: Who Are You?

There’s a scene in the first episode of Severance in which Adam Scott winds his way through a labyrinth of white, joyless, sterile hallways for a full 87 seconds. He doesn’t speak. He doesn’t emote. He just walks. In a pop-culture landscape that has primed us to expect often fast-paced, Sorkin-esque walk-and-talks to provide exposition for our protagonists wherever they go, this interlude is inviting our collective brains to take a beat.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Mark Wahlberg’s Best Movie Buddies, Ranked

It can be difficult to find a through-line in Mark Wahlberg’s career. He has been a serious actor. He has been a comedy star. He has been an action hero. (He has then been an action hero again and again.) He has asked you to say hello to your mother for him. In a way, we’ll still always think of him as Vince from Entourage. But what ties it all together? His buddies!
MOVIES
Vulture

Sony Is Giving Us a New Tom Hanks Movie for Christmas

You can plan on having a happy Hanksmas this year. Per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced a December 25 release date for Tom Hanks’s film A Man Called Otto, which it bought for $60 million in a record-setting deal at the virtual European Film Market. A Man Called Otto is an American remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish comedy movie based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel A Man Called Ove. The titular character’s name was changed for the movie’s U.S. setting, so Hanks will star as Otto, a grumpy and strict widower who has firm rules for the rest of his neighborhood. Just when he’s feeling ready to give up on life, Otto forms a new, transformative friendship with his neighbors, which … sounds about right for a Christmas Day release. As Deadline previously reported, Hanks will be joined in the cast by Mariana Treviño (Perfect Strangers), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). Marc Forster will direct, while David Magee will adapt the screenplay. Production on A Man Called Otto is scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re anxious for more from Hanks, you can look forward to seeing him in the Elvis biopic this spring. If that’s still not enough, there’s always his truly one-of-a-kind creation … Chet Hanks.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season-Premiere Recap: Wheel of Misfortune

It feels as if we’ve lived a dozen lifetimes since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel last graced our screens in December 2019. Oh, right. That’s because we have. Miriam “Midge” Maisel? Not so much. Between the 1960 setting and season three’s cliffhanger finale, it was easy — and, frankly, necessary — to pick up exactly where the series left off two years ago without shoehorning in any COVID references. But in case you need a refresher: Midge was unceremoniously dumped from the European leg of the Shy Baldwin tour after she nearly outed him onstage at the Apollo, leaving her career in jeopardy. Also in jeopardy are Midge’s finances and her relationship with her manager, Susie Myerson. See, Susie gambled away all of Midge’s earnings last season (unbeknownst to Midge) and attempted to replace them by setting fire to her dead mother’s house and collecting the insurance money.
TV SERIES
Vulture

In Defense of ‘Scriberia’

Uh-oh — Vulture has entered our Tudum phase. No sooner had we finished covering And Just Like That …, a show in which we were an unseen supporting player, then along came Inventing Anna, a show set in a fake version of our old office, where the walls are redder, the views better, and the senior editors more villainous (and also straighter).
TV SERIES
Vulture

Billions Recap: Pyramid of Success

I know I’ve praised Billions for becoming more of an ensemble drama this season, but “Rock of Eye” is a good example of the growing pains that come with this kind of decision. Now that we’re finally expanding the storylines featuring Kate Sacker, Taylor Mason, and Wendy Rhoades, and keeping Chuck Rhoades and Mike Prince (and Wags, and Scooter, etc.) busy, we end up with a bloated episode like this one. Too much plotline and character repositioning are crammed into a short period, making “Rock of Eye” an exhausting watch.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES

