And the Early #OscarsFanFavorite Front-Runner Is… Camila Cabello?

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that a special Fan Favorite movie would be selected by Twitter this year, many saw it as a move on their part to toss crumbs to the MCU-loving hoi...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 1

The Press

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to release new duet next month

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will release their new duet, ‘Bam Bam’, next month. The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who previously teamed up on 'South of the Border' from Ed's 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have joined forces once again.
MUSIC
Vulture

Cheeky Little Robert Pattinson Won Late Night This Week

Late night was caught between events this week. The Late Late Show With James Corden spent most of its week in the post–Super Bowl L.A. Rams glory, giving special time to Von Miller and Aaron Donald. And also on Corden, BAFTA and Oscar campaigning season began with late-night appearances by Adam McKay and Rebecca Hall. Meanwhile, NBC was dark for Olympics coverage. Stephen Colbert gave his fellow Daily Show alum John Oliver his standard-issue Last Week Tonight pre-season-premiere interview as well. It was also a big week for people being suspended from the ceiling. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, new announcer Lou Wilson was suspended upside down, 50 Cent–style, and Louis Weymouth got his prosthetic balls out over the audience as Cupid. All in all, it was a liminal and/or uncanny week in late night. Maybe that’s why the week’s best clips are so weird.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

#OscarsFanFavorite Is Letting Popular Films Get the Spotlight at the Academy Awards

Another year of Oscar nominees, another year of movies we've never heard of getting showered with nominations and awards. There's an entire subculture of film-going that includes people having never heard of certain movies until they get all the praise from the Academy of Motion Pictures. However, this year is different as the Academy will let the average moviegoer actually have a say in which films get honored at the Oscars. The official OscarsFanFavorite hashtag allows fans to nominate their own faves to be recognized at the ceremony.
MOVIES
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

Brenda Edwards sang an emotional rendition of Whitney Houston's 'Greatest Love Of All' at a vigil held for her son Jamal on Monday night. Jamal, who founded SBTV and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran, tragically died on Sunday morning. WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings...
MUSIC

