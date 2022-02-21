Missing Ice Fisherman Found Safe In Chippewa County

UPDATE 5 a.m. – The missing fisherman was found safe just after 2 a.m.

A search and rescue operation started Sunday night in Chippewa County after reports of a missing ice fisherman.

Deputies say the man was last seen on Whitefish Bay Sunday afternoon.

He was seen heading towards shore on his snowmobile, but blowing snow made for dangerous visibility.

The search and rescue crew is out on their hovercraft and snowmobile searching the area.

The sheriff’s drone is also up and running.

