Iberia Parish, LA

State Fire Marshal: Iberia Parish fire could’ve been caused by 6-year-old who died

By Dionne Johnson, Abigail Jones
 1 day ago

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, FEB. 23, 2:50 p.m.: The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) said they are unable to rule out the possibility of a six-year-old who died in an Iberia Parish fire accidentally causing the fire. They also said that there were no working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire.

According to the SFM, there were six children, ranging in age from infant to school-age, and two adults in the house at the time of the fire. Some of the children noticed evidence of a fire coming from the bedroom where the six-year-old was last seen.

All of the occupants except the six-year-old escaped from the home. Efforts to rescue the boy from the outside of the home were successful, however, despite being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, he later died of his injuries.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies have been able to determine the fire did begin in the bedroom where the six-year-old was pulled from. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, SFM investigators are unable to rule out the possibility of the child contributing to a potential accidental cause.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

ORIGINAL POST, FEB. 20, 2022, 9:44 p.m.: A 6-year-old died Sunday afternoon in an Iberia Parish house fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Iberia Parish firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Hunter Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

The 6-year-old was inside the home in Coteau and was initially rescued, but later died at a local hospital.

We are working to get additional information on this developing story.

Stay with KLFY on-air and online for the latest developments.

