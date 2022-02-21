Family of slain teen calls for end to gun violence

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Days after 17-year-old Dashawn “DaDa” Cox was killed in Richmond’s East End, friends, family and community members gathered to honor his memory — and to ask those who may know more about his death to come forward.

Dozens of attendants dressed in orange and blue for Armstrong High School, where Cox attended, and listened to his family members speak about his memory and plead for an end to gun violence in Richmond.

“I don’t want to see another vigil, I don’t want to see any more balloons, I don’t want to see any more flowers,” Cox’s sister said. “I don’t want to hear on the news that somebody’s child has been murdered, has been taken away from their family. I don’t want to see to see it, I’m tired of seeing this.”

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the area of Jennie Scher Road in which Cox was found just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Cox’s death on Feb. 17 marks just the third deadly shooting of the year — and the first in which a minor was killed. According to the Richmond Police Department’s crime data, six people had been shot by that time last year.

On Feb. 9, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that the city would be using $500,000 in COVID relief funds for a Gun Buy Back program after 2021 was Richmond’s most violent years in two decades.

Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille was in attendance at the vigil, and said a meeting is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Powhatan Community Center to share ideas about how to stop gun violence.

According to residents in the neighborhood, given the time of day the shooting took place, there would most likely have been people who were around to see what happened. Anyone with information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Watch the full story from the vigil here:

