APAC flash PMIs show diverging trajectory for Japan and Australia output as the COVID-19 Omicron wave evolves

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPAC economies Japan and Australia saw their paths diverge amid mixed COVID-19 Omicron developments. While Japan's COVID-19 cases continued to rise into early February, Australia had seen virus-related disruptions ease, leading to the latter's turnaround in private sector output. Price trends likewise differed, though both countries showed improvements in employment...

Reuters

Japan's COVID-19 surge shows signs of peaking as curbs extended

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest wave of COVID-19 cases to date is showing signs of peaking though authorities are extending virus curbs into next month to try to bring down the rate of hospitalisations. Top medical adviser Shigeru Omi said on Thursday that health centres would shift towards...
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
Reuters

Brazil's Vale beats 4th-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net profit of $5.4 billion, above analyst forecasts of $4.70 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.96 billion, down 23.5% from the same quarter of 2020.
The Independent

North Korea should be convinced into accepting 60 million Covid vaccine doses, says UN official

North Korea should be provided at least 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and the international community should come together to chart out a strategy for this, an independent UN human rights investigator has said.“It is imperative that the population of North Korea start to be vaccinated… so that the government will have no excuse to maintain the closing of the borders,” Tomas Ojea Quintana, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said on Wednesday.Covid vaccines could be a way to convince the hermit kingdom to ease its lockdown regulations which have currently...
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
