APAC flash PMIs show diverging trajectory for Japan and Australia output as the COVID-19 Omicron wave evolves

North Korea should be provided at least 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and the international community should come together to chart out a strategy for this, an independent UN human rights investigator has said.“It is imperative that the population of North Korea start to be vaccinated… so that the government will have no excuse to maintain the closing of the borders,” Tomas Ojea Quintana, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said on Wednesday.Covid vaccines could be a way to convince the hermit kingdom to ease its lockdown regulations which have currently...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO