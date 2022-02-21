APAC flash PMIs show diverging trajectory for Japan and Australia output as the COVID-19 Omicron wave evolves
APAC economies Japan and Australia saw their paths diverge amid mixed COVID-19 Omicron developments. While Japan's COVID-19 cases continued to rise into early February, Australia had seen virus-related disruptions ease, leading to the latter's turnaround in private sector output. Price trends likewise differed, though both countries showed improvements in employment...ihsmarkit.com
