Bucs continue to bring the bats, capture the sweep against NKU

By Jesse Krull
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s baseball team chalked up a season-opening sweep with their 14-3 victory over Northern Kentucky on Sunday at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers rattled off the first seven runs of the contest before the Norse answered back with three in the eighth, but it was a little too late for the Kentucky squad.

Starting pitching was once again a strong suit for the Buccaneers on Sunday with Hunter Loyd locking down his counterparts. The junior from Knoxville tossed five scoreless innings, giving up two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Seven Buccaneers drove in at least one run in this contest, including designated hitter Noah Webb, who chalked up four RBI’s and three from left fielder Garett Wallace.

The Buccaneers will have their hands full this week with a road showdown against Virginia Tech on Tuesday and then a three-game home series against Wagner.

Bucs host Chattanooga in ‘White Out’ game Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers are set to send off three seniors in Wednesday night’s “White Out” game against in-conference rival Chattanooga. Freedom Hall’s 7 p.m. tipoff not only marks the Bucs’ final home game of the 2021-22 season, but also concludes ETSU home games for three Buccaneers. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU-Virginia Tech Declared No Contest

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Everything was going ETSU’s way until nature had other plans. ETSU’s baseball game against Virginia Tech has been declared a no-contest after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay. Bucs Landon Smiddy walked the first batter he saw in his second career start, but he settled in just fine afterward. Smiddy sat […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Unicoi Co., Chuckey-Doak, and Hampton earn district championships

Tri-Cities, TN — District championships were on the line tonight around the Tri-Cities, each had already locked in a spot for the region but who would charter the easier road and go in as champions were decided tonight As we head to the Birdcage this was a rock fight all night between these two teams. […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU President Noland announces new scholarship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University, gave special announcement at the Buccaneers basketball game Wednesday night. Noland announced a new scholarship titled the “Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment,” and it will help low-income students who would be the first in their families to attend college. The fund […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU to celebrate Dr. Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as president with special announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Wednesday announced that February marks Dr. Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as the college’s president. In a release, ETSU officials detailed the university will make “a surprise announcement” Wednesday night during the men’s basketball game against Chattanooga starting at 7 p.m., with the announcement scheduled […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WXBQ wins 2022 ACM award

(WJHL) — Tri-Cities country music station WXBQ has added yet another award to its trophy case. The station was recognized as this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards small market radio station of the year. This marked the second straight year the station had been nominated. WXBQ’s “Morning Air Show” earned ACM and CMA awards […]
MUSIC
NETN COVID rate continues to drop, but remains twice as high as state’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case dropped by another 29% by the end of last week, according to data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday. The data show that 3,482 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Sunday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 19. The region saw 4,894 new cases […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Bill would expand role of new Center for Nursing Advancement at ETSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill before the General Assembly would broaden the scope of a recently-announced center at East Tennessee State University dedicated to addressing nursing issues. Senate Bill 2401, which was proposed by Gov. Bill Lee and is backed by Sen. Rusty Crowe (R–Johnson City), would create the Tennessee Center for Nursing Advancement, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tanya Tucker among headliners for Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Festival

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tanya Tucker will be among other headliners for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2022, according to a release from the Birthplace of County Music Thursday. Event leaders detailed that other second-round lineup headliners will include Del McCoury Band and Asleep at the Wheel during the Sept. 9-11 music festival in […]
BRISTOL, TN
