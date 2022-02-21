Bucs continue to bring the bats, capture the sweep against NKU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s baseball team chalked up a season-opening sweep with their 14-3 victory over Northern Kentucky on Sunday at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers rattled off the first seven runs of the contest before the Norse answered back with three in the eighth, but it was a little too late for the Kentucky squad.

Starting pitching was once again a strong suit for the Buccaneers on Sunday with Hunter Loyd locking down his counterparts. The junior from Knoxville tossed five scoreless innings, giving up two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Seven Buccaneers drove in at least one run in this contest, including designated hitter Noah Webb, who chalked up four RBI’s and three from left fielder Garett Wallace.

The Buccaneers will have their hands full this week with a road showdown against Virginia Tech on Tuesday and then a three-game home series against Wagner.

