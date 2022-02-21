ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Two Grissom baseball players sign letters of intent

By Olivia Whitmire
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two more Grissom High athletes have signed the dotted line to take their talents to the collegiate level, this time from the baseball diamond.

Logan Davis is heading to the Sunshine State, where he’ll join the Florida State College program. Trevor Broome is going to John Melvin University.

Two Grissom volleyball players sign with Miles College

“I enjoy the exhilarating feeling I have on the mound, striking people out, little stuff like that,” Davis told News 19. “There were a few options, but this was opened new by the beach. Figured I’d try it out.”

“It’s a new school [and] this is gonna be the first year of baseball so I figured I’d go there, help them out, play some baseball, and hopefully start a legacy,” Broome said. “Playing at the next level’s been a dream since I was a little kid, so [this] was a dream come true.”

WHNT News 19

Miss Alabama dies days after fall in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
