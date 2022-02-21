Two Grissom baseball players sign letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two more Grissom High athletes have signed the dotted line to take their talents to the collegiate level, this time from the baseball diamond.

Logan Davis is heading to the Sunshine State, where he’ll join the Florida State College program. Trevor Broome is going to John Melvin University.

“I enjoy the exhilarating feeling I have on the mound, striking people out, little stuff like that,” Davis told News 19. “There were a few options, but this was opened new by the beach. Figured I’d try it out.”

“It’s a new school [and] this is gonna be the first year of baseball so I figured I’d go there, help them out, play some baseball, and hopefully start a legacy,” Broome said. “Playing at the next level’s been a dream since I was a little kid, so [this] was a dream come true.”

