Vols Roll to Series Sweep with 14-0 Victory Over Georgia Southern

 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 16 Tennessee scored early and often en route to a 14-0 thrashing of Georgia Southern to complete the series sweep in front of 4,580 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Vols have now opened each of the past four seasons with a series sweep and have outscored their opponents 106-16 over those 12 games. The Big Orange racked up 16 hits on  Sunday, including eight for extra bases.

The Vols held Georgia Southern to just three hits on Sunday to secure their second shutout of the weekend. It took Tennessee 59 games to record two shutouts last season despite having one of the top team ERA’s in the country.

Tennessee shattered its previous attendance record for a three-game series. The Vols total attendance for the weekend was 13,566, besting the previous mark of 11,280 vs. Florida in 1994.

