When the new CW spinoff Walker: Independence was announced, a lot of folks got interested quickly. Now it seems production is starting. Well, the pilot director and executive producer have started to look for locations to shoot. When doing a western, you gotta have some scenery. No one is expecting The CW to put out a show like 1883 but hopefully, they will be able to avoid using cheesy CGI backgrounds as much as possible. There is a lot that still has to go into this production before it is actually a real thing, though.

3 HOURS AGO