As the 2022 NHL trade deadline approaches, the New York Islanders appear to be involved in a number of conversations about potential deals. Unfortunately, they’re not in the position they thought they’d be in. When the season began, fans and management expected the Islanders to be in the midst of a playoff race, or vying for positioning in the postseason. But instead of buyers, they’re sellers, and if they’re going to turn things around quickly, they’ll need to offload some contracts. Here’s a roundup of Islanders trade rumors as they prepare to be sellers at the deadline.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO