Mississippi 6-year-old boy playing at park killed, others wounded in drive-by shooting
A 6-year-old child was killed and four others wounded during a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at a McComb, Mississippi, park Sunday afternoon as children played basketball.
WLBT-TV said the boy’s identity was not immediately released.
The McComb Enterprise-Journal said the victim was only 6-years-old.
Details on the other victims were not immediately clear.
