Fatal wrong-way driver crash on I-15 in Davis County

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene of a fatal crash that has caused major backups on I-15 in Davis County on Sunday night.

Sgt. Chris Bishop detailed the incident in an interview with FOX 13 News.

UHP interview about wrong-way crash in NSL

Around 7:14 p.m. Davis County dispatchers received reports of a wrong way vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near 2600 South.

A short time later a crash was reported near Center Street on I-15 involving multiple vehicles and one motorcycle.

According to crash investigators, the wrong way vehicle, a green Chrysler, struck the motorcycle, swerved to the right out of the HOV lane and struck a white Ford Fusion.

The Chrysler then spun around facing north and was struck by a blue Kia. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

All four other occupants of the other three vehicles received injuries. The driver of the wrong way vehicle was taken to an area hospital with critical life threatening injuries. I-15 was closed at milepost 312 and I-215 North to I-15 from Legacy Parkway for approximately four and a half hours while Troopers and SBI investigators were on scene.

The cause of the wrong way crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe for the victim's memorial fund can be found here , if people would like to donate.