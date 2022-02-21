Crews Knock Down Fire Inside Building On St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire crews in St. Paul knocked down a fire inside a business Sunday night in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

The St. Paul Fire Departments says firefighters respond around 6:30 p.m. to a fire in a two-story building on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North. The fire appeared to have started on the first floor, which contained a business, before spreading to unoccupied apartments above and the roof.

No one was inside the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.