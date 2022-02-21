ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Crews Knock Down Fire Inside Building On St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iIM3_0eKLNDvK00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire crews in St. Paul knocked down a fire inside a business Sunday night in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

The St. Paul Fire Departments says firefighters respond around 6:30 p.m. to a fire in a two-story building on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North. The fire appeared to have started on the first floor, which contained a business, before spreading to unoccupied apartments above and the roof.

No one was inside the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 Hurt After Shooting At Brooklyn Park Townhome Complex; Suspect In Custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning in Brooklyn Park that left one man hospitalized. Local police say officers responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired at a townhome complex on the 6600 block of 83rd Court in the suburb just north of Minneapolis. First-responders found that five of the townhomes had been shot into. Inside one of them was a man “excessively bleeding” from a gunshot wound, police say. Emergency crews brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. (credit:...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple Departments Respond To House Fire In Dayton

DAYTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Multiple fire departments in the northwest metro battled a blaze at a home in Dayton Tuesday morning. The three-alarm fire broke out at a two-story, single-family house on 114th Avenue North around 6:15 a.m., according to the Maple Grove Fire Department. (credit: Maple Grove Fire Department) All of the home’s residents were “accounted for and out of the house,” the department said. Crews found fire in the basement and attic, and the department said the “difficult and challenging fire” had not been fully extinguished even four hours after the initial response. Maple Grove’s fire chief said “many departments” were assisting with the fire, and water tankers were called in due to a lack of fire hydrants.
DAYTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Pickup Vs. Semi Crash In New London

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4 p.m. on Highway 9 at Highway 23 in New London. The driver of the pickup was killed. The semi driver wasn’t hurt. Check back for more details in this developing story.
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dpree Robinson Charged In Shooting Death Of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Tuesday. The documents were sealed until Robinson’s arrest, which the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday. Robinson was arrested at his Minneapolis home without incident and booked into Hennepin County Jail. (credit: Hennepin County) On May 15, Trinity Ottoson-Smith of Minneapolis was struck by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party. She died from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager Charged In Fatal Shooting Of St. Paul Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a businesswoman in St. Paul last week, police say. On the evening of Feb. 16, 34-year-old Julia (Yuliya) Li was found shot in her car on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue in St. Paul. Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital, where she later died. The 15-year-old was taken into custody in Minneapolis and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirmed the murder charges and said the petition is not public due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Fatally Shot In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in south Minneapolis. Police say it happened at about 8:38 p.m. on the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South in the Corcoran neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the victim “face down in a yard.” He was brought to an area hospital, where he later died. (credit: CBS) Investigators spoke with two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting. The victim did not live there. This is the city’s ninth homicide of 2022. Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead Outside St. Paul Funeral Home ID’d As Agustin Martinez, 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say that the man who was shot and killed outside of a funeral home Monday has been identified as 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal. Police say “multiple shooters” opened fire at about 11:20 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. Martinez was shot in the throat, while another man his 20s was grazed in the face and another in his 30s was struck in the neck. Police said a fourth person was brought to Regions Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his abdomen, back and legs. The shooting happened during funeral services for Casanova Carter, who was fatally shot in the neighborhood on Feb. 1. “A family was there to gather to mourn and to celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life,” Public Information Officer Steve Linders said. The shooting is not believed to have been random. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Fire Captain Creates Undergarment To Protect Firefighters From Cancer-Causing Chemicals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are the heroes we call when we need help. But firefighters need some help of their own. They are getting cancer at a high rate because of the elements they are exposed to. “We have a 9% higher chance than the general public of getting cancer, and we have a 14% greater risk of dying of those cancers,” said Mark Munson, a captain with St. Paul Fire Department. Two years ago, a fellow St. Paul firefighter died from cancer he got on the job, and earlier this month, an Albert Lea firefighter died of cancer also linked to on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wcco#Hamline
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota Semi Crash Leaves 1 Dead

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Rosemount man is dead after a crash between two semi trucks in southern Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said the two trucks were heading south on Interstate 35 near Bancroft Township when one of them jackknifed. The truck in the rear hit the jackknifed semi’s trailer. Bradley Oachs, 62, was driving the rear truck. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. The two occupants of the jackknifed semi were uninjured. On its crash report, the state patrol noted snow and ice on the road at the time.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Lyft Driver In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a rideshare driver in St. Paul last week. Anthony Batton Harris, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting last Thursday, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. He is currently in jail in Milwaukee, where he turned himself into to police after speaking with St. Paul investigators. According to a criminal complaint, Harris called a Lyft on Thursday evening requesting a ride from Union Depot to the 1500 block of Old Hudson Road, in the capital city’s Eastview...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Crash On Highway 169 In St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a crash in the west metro Monday left one person dead. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park. No other details on the crash have been released. (credit: CBS) Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as investigators are working at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cody Fohrenkam, 29, Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old Deshaun Hill

Originally published on Feb. 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old high school student in north Minneapolis. Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 9 shooting of Deshaun Hill. Deshaun Hill was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis, where he was also an honor roll student. He was fatally shot on Feb. 9 after school at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. The criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, says that there is surveillance video of the incident that shows Fohrenkam walking along Golden...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Driver Had 10 Drinks Before Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On I-394

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a head-on crash last week had 10 drinks before getting behind the wheel, charging documents say. Twenty-year-old Joseph Paul Maness is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, according to documents filed in Hennepin County. A criminal complaint states police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road Friday, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. (credit: CBS) Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint states, and he had been driving the wrong way on 394. The Chrysler was heading in the...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wade Woelfel Charged With Murder In Fatal Mankato Overdose

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Moose Lake man is accused of selling the drugs that led to another man’s fatal overdose in the bathroom of a Mankato home last fall. Wade Woelfel is charged with third-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Wednesday. The fatal overdose occurred Oct. 8, 2021, according to the criminal complaint. A woman called 911 after finding her boyfriend unresponsive in the bathroom. She told responding officers her boyfriend “had addiction issues with illegal narcotics,” the complaint states. Authorities identified the deceased man as 44-year-old Bryan Marconcini. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tracking The Teen Duo Accused Of Prolific, Violent Metro Carjacking Spree

Originally published on Feb. 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers accused of carrying out a violent carjacking spree face more than 30 charges combined. Police say Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue terrorized innocent drivers across the Twin Cities last month. They’re only two suspects in a problem that’s rattled our sense of safety. But what happens after the accused get caught? WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle is tracking their cases for us. Wertman and Argue, each with more than a dozen felony charges against them, are accused of carjacking unsuspecting people across the Twin Cities over 10 days in January. The string of carjackings,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Gang Member Sheds Light On Turf Wars: ‘Death Keeps It Going’

Originally published Feb. 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bullets ring out, day and night. People who call the Minneapolis north side home know the sound all too well, and they tell WCCO that gang violence is the driving force. For the first time, we’re getting inside perspective from a gang member. He agreed to talk openly if we concealed his identity. We interviewed him in shadow and re-voiced his message word for word. We’ll call him “John.” “I’m from the ‘lows,’” John said. “The big gangs are the SUBs and the YNTs. Those are the biggest gangs on the north side of Minneapolis.” And John says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Snowmobile Crashes Leave 4 Injured In Cass County Over Presidents Day Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say four people were injured in separate snowmobile crashes over the holiday weekend. The first crash occurred Thursday around 9:20 p.m. on Paul Bunyan Trail near Backus, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A 66-year-old Sauk Rapids man rolled his snowmobile and left the trail. He was hospitalized. On Friday just after 11 a.m., a 33-year-old man from St. James left the path on Old Grade Trail Northeast near Pine River. He was injured and taken to a hospital. A Saturday morning crash on Bull Moose Trail near State Highway 87 left a 54-year-old Zumbrota woman with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud after hitting a large tree. Later that day, a 43-year-old Elk River Man went off a trail in Fairview Township, near Brainerd. He, too, was hospitalized. The sheriff said that “in many of these incidents, speed was the main factor.” He asked riders to “know and understand their machine,” and to be aware of an upcoming race in Nisswa this weekend that would add “significant snowmobile traffic” in the area.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Tragedy On Top Of A Tragedy’: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Outside St. Paul Funeral

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say one man is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting outside a funeral home in the city’s West Side neighborhood Monday. Police say “multiple shooters” opened fire at about 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. A 28-year-old man was struck in the throat; a man in his 30s was hit in the neck; a man in his 20s was grazed in the face; and a man in his 20s is in critical condition with injuries to his abdomen, back and legs. All four were brought to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘3 Seconds, 30 Bullets’: Minneapolis Gang Member Predicts Dangerous Summer In WCCO Exclusive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, WCCO’s Reg Chapman shared the first part of his investigation into Minneapolis’ gang problem. Police link tens of thousands of crimes to gangs every year, much of it violent, stealing innocent lives. Chapman shared his sit-down interview with an active gang member, who we’re calling “John.” bHe agreed to talk openly if we disguised his identity and re-voiced his message. John told us about two rival gangs — the Highs and the Lows — and how they recruit kids to become criminals, motivated by fast cash. The gangs’ gun power is making it dangerous for our communities and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 47, Killed In Scott County Crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman from Savage was killed in a crash south of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road 8 at Highway 13 in Spring Lake Township A driver in a Lexus NX ran a stop sign on County Road 8, and a driver in a Chevrolet Impala heading down Highway 13 hit the Lexus, state patrol said. Forty-seven-year-old Tuy Srey, a passenger in the Lexus, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt. One other person — a 22-year-old man who was riding in the Lexus — was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Three other occupants of the Lexus were uninjured, along with the driver of the Chevy.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy