INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A Morgan County company is moving its operations to Indianapolis. Mooresville-based Creative Works, which designs, manufactures and installs themes, props and attractions for the amusement industry, says it will invest $7 million to relocate to the Park Fletcher industrial complex on the city’s southwest side in May, bringing with it more than 70 jobs and creating up to 30 more by the end of the year. The move comes as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO