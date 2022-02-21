ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Fathom Holdings acquires Orem-based iPro Realty Network

 4 days ago

Fathom Holdings Inc., a Cary, North Carolina-based technology-driven real estate services platform, has acquired Utah’s iPro Realty Network. Based in Orem, iPro Realty Network is a full-service residential real estate brokerage company. Fathom Holdings’ platform integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents...

