Consumer confidence plunged in February amid a “perfect storm” of price rises, increased taxation and interest rate hikes, a long-running survey shows.GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index fell seven points to minus 26 this month.The headline score is the lowest since January last year – one of the worst points in the Covid crisis.Worries about the onslaught of pressures on household finances saw every measure of the survey fall on a month ago.Confidence in personal finances and the wider economic situation over the next 12 months suffered the biggest drops, down 12 points and 11 points respectively.The index measuring changes in personal...

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO