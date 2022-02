As a speaker and consultant in the franchise space, the biggest topic my clients are asking for right now is anything related to finding and retaining employees. I explain that the first rule of attraction is being attractive — creating a work environment that not only draws new team members, but also keeps them. But besides throwing money at the problem (as most employers are), how exactly can you make your business more appealing to prospective workers?

