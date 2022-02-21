Pothole Patrol: Farmingdale residents say they're tired of dodging potholes
News 12's Christopher King was on Pothole Patrol in Farmingdale where residents say they're tired of dodging obstacles.
News 12's Christopher King was on Pothole Patrol in Farmingdale where residents say they're tired of dodging obstacles.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0