Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Icahn has launched a proxy fight for two board seats at McDonald’s Corp. , as...

stockxpo.com

MarketWatch

Newell to buy back $275 million in stock beneficially owned by Carl Icahn

Newell Brands Inc. announced Tuesday an agreement to buy back $275 million of its stock that currently beneficially owned by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and certain affiliates. Under terms of the deal, the consumer goods company, which brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Paper Mate and Elmer's, will pay $25.86 for each of the shares it is repurchasing, which matches Friday's closing price. After the repurchase deal closes, which is expected to occur on Feb. 25, Icahn's Icahn Enterprises L.P. will own about 33 million shares, or about 8% of the shares outstanding. Newell said the repurchases are part of its $375 million stock repurchase program. Newell's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has rallied 12.3% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has shed 7.1%.
AFP

Billionaire Icahn blasts McDonald's on animal welfare

Asserting that McDonald's had not lived up to prior commitments on animal welfare, billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he planned to offer alternative candidates for the company's board of directors. Icahn decried the treatment of pigs produced for McDonald's meat, which are put in a tiny "crate for its whole life" where "it can't move around," he said in an interview broadcast Wednesday on Bloomberg. "I really do feel emotional about these animals and the unnecessary suffering," Icahn added. A longtime fighter of often-successful shareholder battles, Icahn said he had worked with the Humane Society a decade ago on the issue, winning an agreement from McDonald's that it would not buy from suppliers employing these cages in 10 years.
Carl Icahn
Mashed

Why Billionaire Carl Icahn Just Took A Huge Step Against McDonald's

Even if you have never heard of Carl Icahn, his presence may have had a larger sway over your life than you might imagine. According to Forbes, Icahn ranks as one of Wall Street's top investors and has influenced American corporate policy for some time. He even joined Donald Trump's administration in the first months of the former president's term and gave advice about "regulatory overhaul." Though this investor received a low score when it comes to his philanthropy, he has stepped up as an animal advocate. Icahn has a problem with McDonald's supply chain and apparently has for quite some time.
Seekingalpha.com

Activist investor Carl Icahn boosts his holdings of Icahn Enterprises units

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his ownership in his own Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to ~257.1M depositary units from ~247.1M units. He also boosted his stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) to ~2.90M shares from ~1.27M shares, according to his 13F filing. He trimmed stakes in Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) to...
UPI News

Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is putting his money where his mouth is -- sort of. The longtime Wall Street player is pressing fast food chain McDonald's to be more humane to pigs by requiring that all its U.S.-based pork suppliers stop keeping the animals in gestation stalls -- which are crates that house pregnant pigs, and are often so small that there isn't enough room for the sows to turn around.
