Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

Asserting that McDonald's had not lived up to prior commitments on animal welfare, billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he planned to offer alternative candidates for the company's board of directors. Icahn decried the treatment of pigs produced for McDonald's meat, which are put in a tiny "crate for its whole life" where "it can't move around," he said in an interview broadcast Wednesday on Bloomberg. "I really do feel emotional about these animals and the unnecessary suffering," Icahn added. A longtime fighter of often-successful shareholder battles, Icahn said he had worked with the Humane Society a decade ago on the issue, winning an agreement from McDonald's that it would not buy from suppliers employing these cages in 10 years.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO