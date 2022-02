Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Light freezing rain in the morning. Showers through the. day. Light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice. accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO