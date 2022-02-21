ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Does my child need to file taxes? Here’s what to know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqqnn_0eKLKVfn00

(NEXSTAR) — With tax season upon us, there has been plenty of conversation about the Child Tax Credit and the impact it’ll have as you file your taxes. While your dependent children may help you with your tax refund, you may be able to help them get a refund, too.

If you have a child who is under the age of 19 for the entirety of the tax year (or 24 if they’re a full-time student), you can claim them as a dependent if they lived with you for more than half of 2021 and you provide more than half of their financial support. (Those who can’t be claimed as a dependent will have the same obligations to file taxes as any other adult.)

Billions in child credit cash available via tax returns

Those dependent children who had a job in 2021 may still have to file their own taxes, even though you can claim them. If they earned $12,550 in income, your child will need to file a tax return, according to Mark Steber , chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

“If they’ve had a job – big job, small job, new job, doesn’t matter – if it had tax withholdings, they can’t get that money back unless they file a tax return,” Steber tells Nexstar. “And so if your kid worked for the summer and made 1,000 bucks or 5,000 bucks or whatever the number is, odds are they had tax withholding and that tax withholding, federal and state, they can’t get that money back unless they file a tax return.”

The same goes for any of your dependents who are in college, says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

“Every year, [the IRS] reports over a billion dollars in unclaimed refunds and a lot of it belongs to college students who don’t think they should file,” she explains.

Two IRS letters to watch for this tax season

If your child is receiving income from sources other than a job, like interest, dividends, and other unearned income, the rules on filing change. Once the total of this income your child received in 2021 surpasses $2,200, it may be subject to a specific tax, according to the IRS .

If the only income your child had in 2021 is interest and dividend income, and the total is less than $11,000, you may be able to include that income on your return rather than filing a separate return.

Ultimately, if you’re uncertain whether your child should file their own return, both Steber and Greene-Lewis suggest speaking with a tax expert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#The Child Tax Credit
NBC Philadelphia

Here's What Every Taxpayer Needs to Know This Season, According to Experts

There's a growing list of essential things for taxpayers to know as the IRS embarks on a challenging season. It's critical to file an error-free, electronic return with direct deposit to avoid refund delays. However, there are other lesser-known issues that may flag your return. There's a growing list of...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WGNO

LSU Basketball faces Kentucky for second time

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy