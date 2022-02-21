ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Crossroads teen passes away

By Adam Seibel
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Elizabeth Drane, an Industrial High School junior, passed away Saturday morning, a family member confirms. Known by friends and family as Izzy, she was an active Girl Scout in Victoria.

A family member posted on Facebook that she passed away early Saturday morning, and that she did not suffer, and that the family appreciates all the heartfelt words and support, adding “to hold and cherish every moment with your family and especially your children as none of us are promised tomorrow”.

Izzy was passionate about animals and was working on a project, Riverside Bark, which was a cooperative effort with the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department to bring more dog parks to the Crossroads.

