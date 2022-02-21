ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmsBZ_0eKLJvSm00
Australia AGL People walk past the offices of AGL Energy in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. AGL Energy has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia's largest electricity generator's transition away from coal-fired power. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power.

The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday.

The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”

Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL's board.

“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.

“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.

AGL's share price jumped 10% on Monday, while shares in Atlassian fell 2%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

HSF and KWM Advise on $3.6 Billion Australian Electricity Takeover Bid

Herbert Smith Freehills is advising Australia’s AGL Energy after local billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management made an unsolicited $5.8 billion for the company. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield are being advised by King & Wood Mallesons, a person familiar with the takeover bid said. KWM declined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Why the Australian government should welcome Mike Cannon-Brookes' plan to takeover AGL

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flatly opposed the bid led by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to buy Australia’s biggest energy company AGL and spend A$20 billion switching it to renewables. This includes closing its coal power stations by 2030. As Morrison stated this week: We need to ensure that our coal-fired generation of electricity runs to its life, because if it doesn’t, electricity prices go up, they don’t go down. Likewise, AGL has dismissed the plan as “unrealistic”. But are they right? Would closing AGL’s three coal power stations by 2030 push up prices and bring chaos to the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Agl Energy#Electricity#Generator#Ap#Canadian#Atlassian#Federal Energy#Clean Energy Regulator#The Associated Press
Axios

Zendesk rejects takeover offer

Zendesk said it rejected an unsolicited $16 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium, which the WSJ reports included Hellman & Friedman, Permira and Advent International. Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Zendesk's continuing efforts to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV) over the objection of...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices

U.S. gasoline prices could continue to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That’s according to AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation. “If the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Shortages, price increases, delays and company collapses: why NZ needs a more resilient construction industry

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on all businesses, but New Zealand’s construction sector appears particularly hard hit and is struggling to cope. Firms have failed, prices have gone up, and labour and materials are in short supply. In the past few weeks alone, one construction company has gone under and building projects have ground to a halt due to shortages of Gib board. These kinds of problems should not surprise anyone. Material and labour shortages, companies failing, red tape and poor quality outcomes for companies and consumers are not new for the sector. The big question is why...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there's too little data on the shots in people 65 and older. The decision was based on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Economic Impact Of Russian Aggression In Ukraine Felt In SoCal Gas Prices, Groceries

BURBANK (CBSLA) – The war in the Ukraine is already having an economic impact on the United States and in Southern California. (CBSLA) The national average for a gallon of gas went up Thursday. It’s now about $.20 more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A. In Los Angeles County, the price is more than $1.50 higher compared to the rest of the country. Wolfgang Oliva’s truck is his source of income for his service station maintenance business. “It takes me about $120-$130 daily,” he said, talking about how much it takes to fuel his truck. The high gas prices in Burbank, more...
BURBANK, CA
WSB Radio

Judge stays out of Elon Musk vs. SEC letter spat, for now

DETROIT — (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to get involved in a letter-writing spat between one of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers and U.S. securities regulators, at least for now. In an order issued Thursday, District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied two requests from Musk...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Stocks fall; oil, wheat prices jump after Ukraine attack

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sank 1% to continue its dismal start of...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Just how hard could US sanctions hit Russia?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Russia's military attacking across Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday at least some of the toughest sanctions and financial penalties that the United States, the world's biggest economy, can muster in response. Biden, for weeks, has promised "swift and...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Markets around the world shudder following Ukraine attack

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks sank worldwide Thursday after Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and threatened to push the inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% to continue its dismal start of the year,...
WORLD
WSB Radio

US markets recover after Ukraine invasion sends them reeling

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets stabilized and ended higher Thursday after an early swoon brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Technology stocks in particular rebounded strongly, erasing an early drop of 3.4% in the Nasdaq and leaving the tech-focused index up 3.3%. The S&P 500 also came back from an early loss and ended up 1.5%. Oil prices had surged earlier but ended with moderate gains. Markets in Europe, whose economy has closer ties to Russia, ended lower as traders worried the conflict could further disrupt supply chains. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions that fell short of what some had suggested.
BUSINESS
AFP

SWIFT, the global finance arm that the West can twist

An exclusion from SWIFT, a very discreet but important cog in the machinery of international finance, is one of the most disruptive of the possible sanctions that the West could deploy against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But its preeminent role in finance has also meant that the firm has had to cooperate with authorities to prevent the financing of terrorism.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy